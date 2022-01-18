Mmm. There’s nothing quite like that thick, creamy frothed milk you get on top of a cappuccino at a proper coffee shop. For loads of us, it’s probably a main reason why we treat ourselves to a barista-made coffee. But you might not have to venture down to your nearest Pret or Starbucks every time you fancy frothy coffee for much longer – these days, you can get a proper milk frother to make top-grade milk foam from the comfort of your own kitchen.

So how difficult can it be to froth some milk? Well, it’s more complicated than you think. You can get manual milk frothers, handheld ones and ones that are built into coffee machines. Some are also milk heaters, while others specialise in hot or cold froth. Plus, some are more effective with different kinds of milk. See? There’s loads of variables at play.

Luckily, we’re here to point you towards some of the finest milk frothers in the business. From high-tech, glitzy machines to traditional, hand-powered devices, below are eight top milk frothers, for whatever your needs.

