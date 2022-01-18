London
Illy milk frother
Image: Illy

The best milk frothers to buy online right now

Sorting the unreliable, faff-making milk whisks from the dependable, hassle-free foam machines

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Mmm. There’s nothing quite like that thick, creamy frothed milk you get on top of a cappuccino at a proper coffee shop. For loads of us, it’s probably a main reason why we treat ourselves to a barista-made coffee. But you might not have to venture down to your nearest Pret or Starbucks every time you fancy frothy coffee for much longer – these days, you can get a proper milk frother to make top-grade milk foam from the comfort of your own kitchen.

So how difficult can it be to froth some milk? Well, it’s more complicated than you think. You can get manual milk frothers, handheld ones and ones that are built into coffee machines. Some are also milk heaters, while others specialise in hot or cold froth. Plus, some are more effective with different kinds of milk. See? There’s loads of variables at play.

Luckily, we’re here to point you towards some of the finest milk frothers in the business. From high-tech, glitzy machines to traditional, hand-powered devices, below are eight top milk frothers, for whatever your needs.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

The name’s frother…
Image: Amazon / Nespresso

The name’s frother…

For starters, this one’s got a fantastic name. The Aeroccino 4 sounds like some kind of Bond gadget – and, to be fair, if James Bond was going to have any of the frothers on this list, it could well be this one. Glamourous with its ribbed, shiny stainless steel body, it’s also somewhat understated with its straightforward Nespresso imprint. The Aeroccino froths reliably, quickly and quietly, and, best of all, the container is dishwasher-proof. And if we know anything about Bond, it’s that he ain’t got time for fiddly post-cappuccino wash-ups. (Amazon)

High-tech magic
Image: Amazon / OMMO

High-tech magic

It’s incredible the things that milk frothers can do these days. If you’re the kind of person that wants an all-singing, all-dancing frother; the kind of thing that’ll have a spectacular list of wonderfully complex functions, this OMMO model is for you. With two different whisks, three different heat settings and a total of four different drinks options, it’s ideal for a fussy frother. But while the OMMO is technically impressive, it’s also fully automatic and exceptionally easy to use. Just select the setting and voila: you’ll have the perfect thick, creamy froth for any occasion. (Amazon)

Barista’s choice
Image: Illy

Barista’s choice

You’ll no doubt have seen the name ‘Illy’ plastered across fancy coffee machines around the world, and the Italian company also makes frothers to match its top-notch cuppas. So what does Illy’s model do differently? Well, aside from its very sleek, chic design, it’s exceptionally reliable and fashioned out of strong, easy-to-clean stainless steel. Illy’s frother also has a nifty transparent lid, which is great for checking whether your milk might be overspilling (if you’ve been silly enough to over-fill it, that is). (Illy)

Hands-on
Image: Amazon / Bialetti

Hands-on

A manual milk frother? We know what you’re thinking – why not just use a whisk? Well, whisks are messy and exhausting, whereas manual devices like this, the Bialetti Tuttocrema, take all that hassle away. Simply pump the handle and, if you want it hot, heat up the whole thing on a stove or hob. Sure, it takes a little more patience (and energy) than all of the electric frothers on this list, but the Bialetti is also a simpler, bigger and cheaper alternative. Plus, it’s always nice to stay in touch with humanity’s pre-electrical roots, isn’t it? (Amazon)

Easy cleaning
Image: Amazon / Lavazza

Easy cleaning

The cappuccino gods at Lavazza know that ‘barista-style’ milk frothers could be techy, convoluted, expensive little things – so they invented the MilkEasy. At the touch of a single button, the reasonably-priced MilkEasy concocts silkily frothy milk, hot or cold. There’s no fuss. And it gets even better: when you’re done with the MilkEasy is when it really comes into its own. Thanks to its easily-removable magnetic whisk and automatic cleaning function, the post-cuppa clean-up is fast and uncomplicated. (Amazon)

Fashionista
Image: John Lewis / Smeg

Fashionista

This Smeg is ridiculously big and a little on the expensive side – but it’s also a total style icon. No other kitchen designer has quite the same design cred as Smeg, whose retro, 1950s-style MFF01 milk frother is in-keeping with the brand’s legendary style. But the MFF01 is more than just a pretty face: this thing also comes with six different frothing pre-sets and makes use of a very fancy induction heater. It’s even got a manual function, if you feel like getting down and sweaty with your frothing. The cost? Well, quite a lot, to be honest. But that’s what you pay for giving in to Smeg’s smooth, bold retro charms. (John Lewis)

Handheld
Image: Amazon / Zulay

Handheld

The appeal of a handheld ‘foam maker’ is primarily one of convenience – these things are much easier to clean than their bigger, fancier counterparts. Zulay is king when it comes to handheld frothers, a brand renowned for light, stylish design and total transportability. Zulay’s foamer features an ergonomic handle (in a whole rainbow of colours), a stainless steel whisk and its very own swanky, neat stand. But even better than all that is that Zulay’s frothers come with a lifetime warranty. That’s right, they’re so confident about their product that they’re sure it’ll outlive you. (Amazon)

