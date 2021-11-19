If you're looking for some nice vegan gifts for the plant-based people in your life then look no further. We've curated a bunch of fantastic Black Friday deals

Ah Christmas, that time where you need to buy gifts for people. Sure, it can be stressful, but it can also be an opportunity to show someone you care about something new. Something a little outside of their comfort zone. It can also give you a chance to do the buying and stuff we're all oh-so obliged to, but sustainably. So with that in mind, we've made a list of good vegan, London-based items that'll make great stocking fillers and beyond. Oh, and also, because why not be savvy about these things, we've made sure they're all Black Friday deals. Might as well save a few bob for those Christmas drinks, don't you think?

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Want more Black Friday deals? Here are the best ones currently available.