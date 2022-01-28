London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Rega record player
Image: Rega

The eight best record players to buy online now

From convenient all-in-ones to high-end, mega-expensive masterpieces of design, these are some of the finest record players on the market

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Sure, some people reckon CDs are back on the rise, but vinyl certainly isn’t going away any time soon. In this age of music streaming, records are often the best way of supporting your favourite musicians. And what do you need once you’ve got a full rack o’ records? You need a good player, that’s what.

As vinyl fans no doubt already know, record players are notoriously tricky things to buy. Not helped by the fact that vinyl snobs can be some of the web’s most irritating dudes/dudettes, buying a record player can lead you down very, very deep rabbit holes with different designs, levels of audio quality and countless other variables. Needless to say, you can also end up spending a pretty ridiculous amount of cash.  

The perfect record player can depend on loads of things, from your current hi-fi set up to your budget. As a bare minimum, we imagine you’ll want something with a lovely depth of sound  and certainly not something that'll scratch up your discs.

Below we’ve got a mix of record players and turntables (the difference being that the latter don’t usually include speakers or a preamp) for a range of uses and budgets. Read on, and prepare to revolutionise your vinyl listening experience.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

The best record players

Faultlessly affordable
Image: Amazon / Audio-Technica

Faultlessly affordable

Almost certainly the best new turntable you can get in its pretty-expensive-but-not-that-expensive price bracket, the Audio-Technica AT-LP60 is difficult to fault as an entry-level model. The fully automatic arm mechanism is great for newbies, meaning you don’t have to worry about dropping your needle and scratching your vinyl, and this XUSB version even comes with a USB port (and accompanying software) so that you can digitise your discs. This is as good as cheaper, classic-style turntables (i.e. ones without in-built speakers) really get. (Amazon)

Read more
Buy now
All-in-one madness
Image: Amazon / MPK

All-in-one madness

Navigating record players with in-built speakers is tricky business, not least because most collectors see these kind of things as straight-up blasphemous. And they’ve got a point – an all-in-one system will likely never produce the best audio results. But some people just want an easy life, and if that’s you, MPK’s three-speed suitcase design might be the best way to go. Kitted-out with speakers, AUX input and a headphone jack, it’s a dynamic, transportable, decent-sounding alternative to a full system set-up. (Amazon)

Read more
Buy now
Advertising
A (slightly) more expensive step up
Image: Amazon / Pro-Ject

A (slightly) more expensive step up

Still for those in their early days of record collecting, but a slight step up in style and quality from the AT-LP60, here's another stylish, reliable player. The Debut Carbon DC from Pro-Ject fits into that middle price bracket well. For under 300 quid you can get a turntable with stylus, tonearm and dust cover included, in an impressive range of colours. Our fave is the plain, matted black edition, which looks like the kind of sleek, minimal piece we imagine you’d find in James Bond’s penthouse. (Amazon)

Read more
Buy now
Inside-out, for all to see
Image: U-Turn Audio

Inside-out, for all to see

There’s something exceptionally satisfying about seeing the mechanisms of a turntable in action. The Orbit Plus by U-Turn, with its external belt, does just that – and thanks to its clear acrylic vinyl platter, it’s gorgeous all-round. And the sound? Well, U-Turn is famous for its solid audio quality, with a decently measured bass and clear, lifelike tonality. Considering just how stellar it is in both design and output, the Orbit Plus is also rather reasonably affordable, with its preamp-included version priced at just under £300. (U-Turn Audio)

Read more
Buy now
Advertising
The design marvel
Image: Rega

The design marvel

Turntables don’t get much better than this. The Rega Planar 10 is the British brand’s finest model in its mainstream range, and while it has all the usual stuff you’d expect of Rega’s turntables – supremely high build quality with a measured, detailed sound – it’s also insanely stylish. Coming with an Apheta 3 stylus (a feat of engineering in itself), the Planar 10 is just a phenomenal piece. It is a hell of a lot of money to splash out on just a turntable (just under £4,500, in fact), but that’s what you get for such a striking, exquisitely engineered design. (Rega)

Read more
Buy now
All-in-one madness 2.0
Image: Amazon / ION

All-in-one madness 2.0

Another player that comes as pretty much a complete package, the Max LP by ION also features both a USB port and access to ION’s Audio EZ conversion software. Which means that not only can you listen to your choons, but you can rip them onto a laptop and stick ‘em on your phone/MP3 player for mobile listening. Like the MPK, don’t expect anything in terms of uber-high audio quality from the Max LP, but it’s still got a really impressive customer satisfaction rates – proof that what doesn’t necessarily work for the audio super-nerds can still be perfectly fine for the rest of us. (Amazon)

Read more
Buy now
Advertising
A simple, reliable... total beast
Image: John Lewis / Technics

A simple, reliable... total beast

Japanese brand Technics makes record players that are uncomplicated, hard-wearing and well-built, with top-quality sound. And while Technics has long been the turntable of choice for globetrotting DJs, its home-use offerings are pretty sweet, too. The SL-1500C is a robust, precise build that knows exactly where to throw the weight of its sound. The bass is mighty and the melodies are punched out with a beaming clarity, but unlike a lot of high-end ‘tables, it’s all quite simple to use. The SL-1500C’s lower-premium price tag (just under £1,000 or so) is one of the best in its range. (John Lewis)

Read more
Buy now
The Rolls Royce of record players
Image: Linn

The Rolls Royce of record players

The Linn Klimax LP12 is a legendary turntable, and not just because it has such solid build quality and produces a tremendously high-quality sound. Since Linn first introduced its turntables in 1972 (that’s right, half a century ago), the British brand has reliably tweaked its designs to keep up with the times. Current models are easily upgradeable, allowing for buyers to customise according to their own aesthetic and audio tastes. For a premium turntable, the Klimax LP12 really is as expensive as they come – some of these cost upwards of £20,000. (Linn)

Read more
Buy now
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.