From convenient all-in-ones to high-end, mega-expensive masterpieces of design, these are some of the finest record players on the market

Sure, some people reckon CDs are back on the rise, but vinyl certainly isn’t going away any time soon. In this age of music streaming, records are often the best way of supporting your favourite musicians. And what do you need once you’ve got a full rack o’ records? You need a good player, that’s what.

As vinyl fans no doubt already know, record players are notoriously tricky things to buy. Not helped by the fact that vinyl snobs can be some of the web’s most irritating dudes/dudettes, buying a record player can lead you down very, very deep rabbit holes with different designs, levels of audio quality and countless other variables. Needless to say, you can also end up spending a pretty ridiculous amount of cash.

The perfect record player can depend on loads of things, from your current hi-fi set up to your budget. As a bare minimum, we imagine you’ll want something with a lovely depth of sound – and certainly not something that'll scratch up your discs.

Below we’ve got a mix of record players and turntables (the difference being that the latter don’t usually include speakers or a preamp) for a range of uses and budgets. Read on, and prepare to revolutionise your vinyl listening experience.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.