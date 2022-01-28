Almost certainly the best new turntable you can get in its pretty-expensive-but-not-that-expensive price bracket, the Audio-Technica AT-LP60 is difficult to fault as an entry-level model. The fully automatic arm mechanism is great for newbies, meaning you don’t have to worry about dropping your needle and scratching your vinyl, and this XUSB version even comes with a USB port (and accompanying software) so that you can digitise your discs. This is as good as cheaper, classic-style turntables (i.e. ones without in-built speakers) really get. (Amazon)
Sure, some people reckon CDs are back on the rise, but vinyl certainly isn’t going away any time soon. In this age of music streaming, records are often the best way of supporting your favourite musicians. And what do you need once you’ve got a full rack o’ records? You need a good player, that’s what.
As vinyl fans no doubt already know, record players are notoriously tricky things to buy. Not helped by the fact that vinyl snobs can be some of the web’s most irritating dudes/dudettes, buying a record player can lead you down very, very deep rabbit holes with different designs, levels of audio quality and countless other variables. Needless to say, you can also end up spending a pretty ridiculous amount of cash.
The perfect record player can depend on loads of things, from your current hi-fi set up to your budget. As a bare minimum, we imagine you’ll want something with a lovely depth of sound – and certainly not something that'll scratch up your discs.
Below we’ve got a mix of record players and turntables (the difference being that the latter don’t usually include speakers or a preamp) for a range of uses and budgets. Read on, and prepare to revolutionise your vinyl listening experience.
This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.