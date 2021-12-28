The ten best chef knives

Getting straight to the point (if you’ll pardon the pun), it’s difficult to understate just how much a great knife can transform your kitchen life. A knife that’ll cleanly slice through anything saves so much time and effort. Just imagine: instead of precariously sawing through mushed, flattened veg, you can glide through any foodstuff with sweat-free, finger-safe precision.

There are essentially two camps when it comes to chef knives. You’ve usually got to choose between German-style knives (thick, heavy and easy to sharpen) or their Japanese-style equivalents (which are lightweight, sharp and precise). A great chef knife has the right weight, grip and shape, and is also usable, durable and safe.

The right knife also depends heavily on personal preference and skill level (we still want you to have all yer fingers), as well as how much you’re willing to spend. If you get all that right, you could be some kind of kitchen ninja, chopping stuff mid-air, in no time at all – although, to be clear, we do not condone risky culinary karate. Here’s our lowdown of the best chef knives out there right now.

