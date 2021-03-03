These Mother’s Day flowers from Pulbrook & Gould look fit for a queen

Like any family, the Windsors have had a few spectacular ups and downs over the years – but unlike most families, they do it all while looking undeniably classy. Well, most of the time. Okay, some of them, most of the time. Anyway, we’d like to bring you some news of what high-society florist Pulbrook & Gould is up to right now. Why? Well, their new Mother’s Day range takes inspiration from four female royals to create arrangements that really are very beautiful indeed. Yep, these lavish bouquets make a perfect gift for any mum who deserves to be treated like a queen (even if she wouldn't be caught dead dressing like one).

The inspo

Pulbrook & Gould's royal-themed arrangements are inspired by the address of their brand new flagship store on Buckingham Palace Road. Pop in when shops reopen and who knows, alongside a dazzling array of high-end flowers, you might see a sheepish Beefeater buying some daffs for his missus. For now, their floral wizardry can come right to your doorstep. This Mother’s Day, they’re delivering four fabulous bouquets; The Catherine, The Victoria, The Elizabeth and The Charlotte, all inspired by some of Buck Pal’s most famous residents, past and future.



You’re in good hands

This illustrious florist was founded in 1956 by Lady Pulbrook and Rosamund Gould. The two women quickly built up an avid following among London’s high society, supplying arrangements for grand balls, five-star hotels, and two royal weddings. These days, its team uses traditional techniques that draw on the work of floristry pioneer Constance Spry. Their staff of highly-trained florists are primed to create beautiful bouquets without a petal out of place.



Send something special

So, if you want to bag your place in mum’s good books (and outshine your siblings’ efforts)? Order a bouquet with Pulbrook & Gould. They’ll be taking orders every day in the lead up to Mother’s Day, with local and nationwide delivery available, too. And if you’re in central London, you can even get same-day delivery on March 14, subject to availability. But with the accolade of ‘favourite child’ at stake, is it really worth chancing it?