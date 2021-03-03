These Mother’s Day flowers from Pulbrook & Gould look fit for a queen
Treat mum – or whoever you like, to be honest – to one of these blooming beautiful bouquets inspired by members of the royal family
Like any family, the Windsors have had a few spectacular ups and downs over the years – but unlike most families, they do it all while looking undeniably classy. Well, most of the time. Okay, some of them, most of the time. Anyway, we’d like to bring you some news of what high-society florist Pulbrook & Gould is up to right now. Why? Well, their new Mother’s Day range takes inspiration from four female royals to create arrangements that really are very beautiful indeed. Yep, these lavish bouquets make a perfect gift for any mum who deserves to be treated like a queen (even if she wouldn't be caught dead dressing like one).
The inspo
Pulbrook & Gould's royal-themed arrangements are inspired by the address of their brand new flagship store on Buckingham Palace Road. Pop in when shops reopen and who knows, alongside a dazzling array of high-end flowers, you might see a sheepish Beefeater buying some daffs for his missus. For now, their floral wizardry can come right to your doorstep. This Mother’s Day, they’re delivering four fabulous bouquets; The Catherine, The Victoria, The Elizabeth and The Charlotte, all inspired by some of Buck Pal’s most famous residents, past and future.
You’re in good hands
This illustrious florist was founded in 1956 by Lady Pulbrook and Rosamund Gould. The two women quickly built up an avid following among London’s high society, supplying arrangements for grand balls, five-star hotels, and two royal weddings. These days, its team uses traditional techniques that draw on the work of floristry pioneer Constance Spry. Their staff of highly-trained florists are primed to create beautiful bouquets without a petal out of place.
Send something special
So, if you want to bag your place in mum’s good books (and outshine your siblings’ efforts)? Order a bouquet with Pulbrook & Gould. They’ll be taking orders every day in the lead up to Mother’s Day, with local and nationwide delivery available, too. And if you’re in central London, you can even get same-day delivery on March 14, subject to availability. But with the accolade of ‘favourite child’ at stake, is it really worth chancing it?
You can check out the range below but if you want to head straight to the site to put in your order? Head to www.pulbrookandgould.co.uk
The Catherine
The ever-stylish Duchess of Cambridge is known for performing her royal duties without putting a foot wrong. And we reckon you can’t fail to please with this pastel-tinted bouquet inspired by her chic approach to family life. Delicate roses mingle with lilacs, astilbe, ranunculus and hellebores, set against a backdrop of soft grey foliage. Practically perfect. Sickeningly so? Maybe. Perfect for those bragging rights, then.
The Victoria
Queen Victoria was so hard to please that she coined the phrase “we are not amused”. But even she might crack a smile at this spirit-lifting peach-tinted bouquet. It’s a blush-hued mix of roses, hyacinths, ranunculus, astrantia, lisianthus and hellebore – complemented by a mix of acid green and soft grey foliages. Even the most discerning recipient will think it’s just peachy.
The Elizabeth
Ever noticed that Queen Elizabeth never seems to get older? Or maybe those portraits on stamps and banknotes are just super-flattering. Either way, this lavish bouquet is a celebration of youth and freshness, full of the new season’s delights like narcissi, anemones, ranunculus, viburnum, tulips, sweet peas, clematis, lisianthus and roses. Its lively shades of peach, orange, blue and lime green are full of the joys of spring. Absolute crowd-pleaser.
The Charlotte
Oh, don’t they grow up so fast? Little Princess Charlotte is only five, but she's already inspiring Pulbrook & Gould’s florists to create a special posy. The Charlotte is a dainty bunch of anemones and clematis flowers, presented in its own pint-sized vase with a pretty ribbon. Adorable, just like you used to be. Well, according to your mamma at least. See? She deserves something nice.
