Fierce Grace is the cool kid of the London hot yoga scene, a mini-chain with seven funkily designed studios across the city. Take your pick from their menu of eight classes. ‘Fierce Grace’ is their signature class, a 90-minute session that aims to work the entire body. ‘The Fix’ and ‘Deep Core’ are shorter and slower classes and a good place to start for beginners. And if you want a challenge take a look at ‘The Wild’, an intense hour of yoga-influenced cardio and strength training. Prepare for it to wring every last drop of sweat from your body.

Various locations. From £20 per class on a drop-in basis