London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The best hot yoga in London

The best hot yoga and bikram in London

Get seriously sweaty in these classes at the city’s best hot yoga and bikram spots

Written by
Gail Tolley
&
Katherine Lovage
Contributor Glendalys Medina
Advertising

Hot yoga and bikram has been well and truly embraced by Londoners over the last few years – once an eyebrow-raising exercise fad, today there are dozens of studios dedicated to the practice. Newbies might wonder what the attraction to doing exercise in tropical-level heat is, but proponents rave about the benefits of getting a good sweat on and the increased flexibility that the heat allows, while others just like a spot of warmth on a cold London night. And who can blame them? Here we’ve rounded up the very best studios offering hot yoga and bikram in London. Just don't try any on a hangover!

Hot yoga and bikram in London

Fierce Grace

1. Fierce Grace

Fierce Grace is the cool kid of the London hot yoga scene, a mini-chain with seven funkily designed studios across the city. Take your pick from their menu of eight classes. ‘Fierce Grace’ is their signature class, a 90-minute session that aims to work the entire body. ‘The Fix’ and ‘Deep Core’ are shorter and slower classes and a good place to start for beginners. And if you want a challenge take a look at ‘The Wild’, an intense hour of yoga-influenced cardio and strength training. Prepare for it to wring every last drop of sweat from your body.

Various locations. From £20 per class on a drop-in basis

Hotpod Yoga
Ed Reeve

2. Hotpod Yoga

This is a hot yoga concept that takes place in a giant inflatable studio. It sounds a little odd, but these cocoon-like constructs have the added bonus of creating a chilled out escape from the outside world, meaning you can leave feeling like the beautiful zen-like butterfly you really are. Classes take place at 37 degrees and are inspired by vinyasa flow. There are regular sessions in Belgravia, Dulwich, Brixton, Hackney and Notting Hill, and look out for them popping up – spaceship-like – in other places across the city too.

Various locations. £14 for a single class

Advertising
Triyoga
© Tricia de Courcy Ling

3. Triyoga

Modern, slick, light-filled studios and top-of-their-game teachers make this one of the best yoga studios in the capital. Their signature ‘triyoga hot’ class is on offer in Soho, Chelsea, Ealing, Shoreditch, and Camden and is all about deep stretching and alignment. One thing that differentiates it from similar offerings is that they use far infrared heat, which purportedly warms up the body rather than the air. This isn’t as intense as some hot yoga classes you’ll find in London, but the aim is that, in their words, you leave with a healthy glow. 

Various locations. £20 per class

Yogahaven

4. Yogahaven

Yogahaven can be found in Clapham, Islington and Richmond. Each studio offers a different mix of classes, but at each you’ll find several hot flow classes, as well as a basics class for those who want to perfect their poses. The company is also rightly proud of their status as a carbon-neutral enterprise.

Clapham, Islington and Richmond. £14 per class.

Advertising
Another Space
Photograph: Another_Space

5. Another Space

Another Space combines powerful yoga movements with a totally tropical 32-degree heat so that you can pose your way to stretchy success.Book onto 60 or 90 minute all-level sessions, which take place throughout the week, or the 75-minute intermediate hot yoga class, at either one of their central London branches (Covent Garden or Bank). The vibe is bright, airy and high-end - and as the younger sibling to luxury gym Third Space, you’d expect nothing less.

Various locations. £22 per class.

The Hot Spot Yoga

6. The Hot Spot Yoga

A warm and inviting operation based in the village-y district of Parsons Green, Hot Spot yoga is dedicated to fulfilling all your high-temperature needs. Classes include the ‘Classic 90’ which in their words is classic bikram, and the especially intense ‘Hot Spot 60’ which is the same class but at a much speedier pace. They also offer a candlelit session on Friday and Sunday evenings to help you work up a sweat and wind down at the start and the end of the week.

25 Heathman's Road, Fulham, London SW6 4TJ. £25 per class

Advertising
Hot Yoga Brixton
Courtesy of Hot Yoga Brixton

7. Hot Yoga Brixton

This studio offers four different hot yoga courses at body-melting temperatures. There's the 'Strong' course that flows you through 26 postures and 2 breathing exercises, the 'Flow' course which will teach you the art of stringing postures together to improve endurance and strength, and the slow and stretcy 'Inner' course, promising to warm up your body from the inside out. 

372A Coldharbour Lane, SW9 8PL. £21 per drop in class.

House of Hot Yoga
Credit Jason Lloyd-Evans

8. House of Hot Yoga

From straight-up Bikram hot yoga, to fast-paced 'Rocket Hot Yoga', and Dharma hot yoga, which combines vinyasa flows, Hatha techniques with yogic philosophy and meditionHouse of Hot Yoga has something for everyone. Prepare to be zenned out and sweaty. 

122 Pentonville Road, Islington, N1 9TT. £22 per drop in class.

Show moreLoading animation

Alfresco yoga

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!