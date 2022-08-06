London
A Doll’s House, Part 2

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Donmar Warehouse, Seven Dials
A Doll’s House, Part 2, Donmar Warehouse, 2022
Photo by Donmar Warehouse
Time Out says

Noma Dumezweni stars as Nora Helmer in this audacious modern sequel to Ibsen’s classic play

Yup: ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’ is indeed a sequel to Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 proto-feminist masterpiece ‘A Doll’s House’. Written by US playwright Lucas Hnath, it was a critically acclaimed hit on Broadway in 2017 and has finally made it to London via the tiny but punch-packing Donmar Warehouse. By all accounts a fairly earnest follow up to the timeless original, it sees heroine Nora return home 15 years after she walked out on her own marriage in an effort to pick up the shattered pieces.

The brilliant Noma Dumezweni will play Nora, in her first stage role since her Olivier-winning turn as Hermione Granger in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’. The production will be directed by James Macdonald.

NB, you’re advised that it doesn’t matter if you’ve not seen part one.

Details

Address:
Donmar Warehouse
41
Earlham Street
Seven Dials
London
WC2H 9LX
Contact:
www.donmarwarehouse.com
020-32823808
Transport:
Tube: Covent Garden/Leicester Square
Price:
£10-£55. Runs 3hr

Dates and times

