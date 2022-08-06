Time Out says

Yup: ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’ is indeed a sequel to Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 proto-feminist masterpiece ‘A Doll’s House’. Written by US playwright Lucas Hnath, it was a critically acclaimed hit on Broadway in 2017 and has finally made it to London via the tiny but punch-packing Donmar Warehouse. By all accounts a fairly earnest follow up to the timeless original, it sees heroine Nora return home 15 years after she walked out on her own marriage in an effort to pick up the shattered pieces.

The brilliant Noma Dumezweni will play Nora, in her first stage role since her Olivier-winning turn as Hermione Granger in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’. The production will be directed by James Macdonald.

NB, you’re advised that it doesn’t matter if you’ve not seen part one.