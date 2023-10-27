London
Backstairs Billy

  • Theatre, Comedy
  • Duke of York’s Theatre, Covent Garden
Backstairs Billy, Duke of York’s Theatre, 2023
Photo: Michael Grandage Company
Time Out says

Penelope Wilton and Luke Evans star in this new comedy about the Queen Mother and her long-term steward, William Tallon

William ‘Backstairs Billy’ Tallon was the long-term steward to the Queen Mother, a gay man from County Durham who joined the Royal household aged 15 and rose to became the closest aide to the elder Queen Elizabeth. Directed by Michael Grandage, this new comedy from Marcelo Dos Santos examines a febrile moment in British history, as the working class Tallon – recently promoted to Steward and Page of the Backstairs (whatever that means) – negotiates a world of champagne receptions and royal luxury, while outside Thatcher rises to power against a backdrop of strikes and riots. 

Penelope Wilton will play the Queen Mother, while Luke Evans returns to the stage for the first time in 15 years to play Tallon. 

Details

Address:
Duke of York’s Theatre
St Martin's Lane
London
WC2N 4BG
Contact:
Transport:
Tube: Charing Cross
Price:
£30-£125

Dates and times

