Come from Away
A London transfer for this warm and whimsical Broadway hit
The big sleeper hit Broadway musical of the last few years, ‘Come from Away’ tells the unlikely true story of a sleepy Newfoundland town that took in strangers from around the world when their planes were grounded at the local airport in the wake of 9/11. A hit in Canada and the States, ‘Come from Away’ is written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine. Expect to be very charmed.
|Venue name:
|Phoenix Theatre
|Contact:
|Address:
|
110
Charing Cross Road
London
WC2H 0JP
|Transport:
|Tube: Leicester Square/Tottenham Court Road
|Price:
|£19.50–£120
|Event website:
|http://www.ComeFromAwayLondon.co.uk
