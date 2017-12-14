Dick Whittington review

London's most gleefully excessive panto returns with a boom

The fearsome festive machine that is Qdos Entertainment rolls back into the London Palladium for a second year of the historic central London theatre’s revived panto, following 2016’s ‘Cinderella’. This time, ‘Dick Whittington’ gets the shock and awe treatment.

The plot – country boy Dick goes to London to make his fame and fortune and ends up as mayor – quickly disappears beneath mega spectacle. From the enormous, red-eyed rat’s head (voiced by Paul O’Grady) leering out of the darkness, to a red double-decker bus flying over the heads of the audience, the special effects here are genuinely jaw-dropping.

Michael Harrison’s production, with its candy-sweet set design and overblown, West End-lunging songs and set-pieces, is basically wired for star wattage.

The show arrives at the Palladium on the heels of the 2017 Royal Variety Show and feels like a Christmas extension of that. So, we get bouncy ventriloquist Paul Zerdin returning from last year and slightly outstaying his welcome with some funny dummy jokes and some weary ones about men and women.