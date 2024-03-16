London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Double Feature

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Hampstead Theatre, Swiss Cottage
  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Double Feature, Hampstead Theatre, 2024
Photo: Manuel Harlan
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

John Logan’s drama about the making of two classic movies gets tangled up in its conceit

If any writer has made equal success of stage and cinema, it’s playwright and screenwriter John Logan, whose films include ‘Gladiator’, ‘Skyfall’ and ‘The Aviator’ and stage work takes in the likes of smash Rothko drama ‘Red’ and the musical ‘Moulin Rouge!’.

In his latest play, he brings screen to the stage to explore the high-stakes power-dynamics of the big screen by simultaneously playing out tense relationships between real-life directors and their stars: Alfred Hitchcock and Tippi Hedren while making ‘Marnie’ (1964), and Michael Reeves and Vincent Price during ‘Witchfinder General’ (1968).

In Michael Kent’s production, both pairs weave obliviously around each other in the same detailed cottage set, which stands in for Hitchcock’s recreation of a bit of Britishness in a Californian backlot, and the real place Reeves lived in while filming his cult classic in the UK. The script makes a feature of certain items being in both. This is a little confusing at the start, but Kent’s inventive use of the space – at one point, all four sit and eat in tense silence at the same table – is engaging.

The counterpoint is a fascinating if not wholly enlightening device. Hitchcock’s horrific treatment of his women stars is given full airing here, as Ian McNeice’s director switches between manipulative avuncularity and a constant, ‘cinematic’ commentary on her body that objectifies Joanna Vanderham’s exhausted Hedren, as he forces her to rehearse the psycho-sexual nastiness of ‘Marnie’. Vanderham really makes you feel Hedren’s despairing sense of the inescapability of it all. While Logan gives her a retributive moment – when she turns that unblinking camera lens back on Hitchcock’s psyche – it doesn't remove the discomfort.

It also doesn’t cast a sparkling new light on the tension between the old-school Price – he of the knowingly arched eyebrow and iconic voice – and the complicated Reeve, who, at 24, is disgusted by hammy horror and wants ‘truthful’ violence. Jonathan Hyde, as Price, and Rowan Polonski, as Reeves, are good at exposing their vulnerabilities at the same time they lunge to attack. They play cat-and-mouse over age, mental health and authenticity. Hyde, in particular, switches from disdain to suddenly crumpled and tired journeyman actor.

Logan has a richly evocative way with language and ideas that slowly pulls you in. He has particularly fascinating things to say about the anxiety of influence in Price’s conflict with Reeves – including the possibility of finding common ground as the wheels of change grind into new positions in cinema’s fickle landscape. There’s rich dramatic territory here – a fertile look at art and audiences. I’m just not sure it finds its best framing in this play.

The juxtaposition of these scenes with the inexorable, claustrophobic awfulness of Hitchcock’s treatment of Hedren is awkward. At times, the play seems to draw an unconvincing equivalence. At others, it contorts itself into shared lines of dialogue between the two pairs that suggest a connective tissue where there isn’t really any. These moments come off more cheaply than this production, at its most interesting, warrants. Two plays for the price of one isn’t always a bargain.

Written by
Tom Wicker

Details

Address:
Hampstead Theatre
Eton Avenue
London
NW3 3EX
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Swiss Cottage
Price:
£25-£55. Runs 1hr 30min

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.