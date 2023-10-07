Time Out says

A year after he blew our minds with a reprise of his jaw-dropping turn in Jez Butterworth’s ‘Jerusalem’ – aka possibly the greatest stage performance ever – Mark Rylance is back with the London transfer of ‘Dr Semmelweis’. Based on his own idea – though written by playwright Stephen Brown – the Tom Morris-directed show follows the career of maverick Hungarian doctor Ignaz Semmelweis, who revolutionised medicine and saved probably millions of lives by being the first doctor to really understand the importance of antiseptic procedures. If that sounds a bit worthy, don’t worry – there’s a cracking story there as the entire Vienna medical establishment basically rejected his theory and the inference that doctors were effectively killing their patients by not treating them in sterile environments.

‘Dr Semmelweis’ opened to excellent reviews in Bristol at the start of last year and now transfers to London with Rylance reprising his title performance, with other casting TBC.