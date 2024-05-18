London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Dugsi Dayz

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Royal Court Theatre, Sloane Square
  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Dugsi Dayz, Royal Court, 2024
Photo: Cesare De Giglio
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

This Somali school-set rewriting of ‘The Breakfast Club’ is smart and sassy

Four London teenagers sit, bored and trapped inside on a Saturday. They’ve been robbed of their free time, but worst of all they have been subjected to the company of their fellow troublemakers. Taking inspiration from John Hughes’s seminal 1985 film ‘The Breakfast Club’ – about a motley crew of American high school students punished with a weekend detention – Sabrina Ali sets her play in a dugsi: a term British Somalis use to describe a religious school.

They turn up frustrated, brash and full of secrets: they are each reluctant to reveal the real reason why they’re here to their peers. Usually, they wouldn’t give each other the time of day but in detention, the only thing they’ve got to do is talk. As the hour ticks on and their elusive teacher still hasn’t shown his face, the girls start to bond by sharing horror stories based on Somalian fables and passing gossip round like its breaking news.

At the play’s centre is a mystery. Where did the aloof, angry Hani disappear to for two years? The remaining trio – Munira, Yasmin and Salma, all have their own beliefs. Did she become a drug dealer? Get pregnant and had a baby in Year 9? The big reveal is held back until the play’s final moments which means the pacing feels off throughout. Often, it feels like we’re waiting for the script to kick into action.

The structure can be forgiven though because Ali’s play seeps with realism, relatability and endless charm. This is a picture of adolescence in 2024: phones are clutched tightly, TV shows like ‘Stranger Things’ are constant points of comparison. The girls tease each other eagerly: goody two shoes Munira makes fun of Salma for having dyslexia – much to everyone else's dismay. Yasmin is painted as being materialistic and shallow. The word ‘haram’ is thrown around every other sentence, and cultural references are blended into the dialogue with a natural ease.

There is a zappy quality to their conversation that bounces between near cruelty and harmless fun. All of it oozes with teenage spirit, angst and humour and the four actors Susu Ahmed, Hadsan Mohamud, Faduma Issa and Sabrina Ali all play their parts with zeal. As Munira, Ahmed is a particular treat: she shakes with fear when she drops the Quran on the floor and works hard to follow Islamic law. Directed by Poppy Clifford, the play has a raw and vibrant quality – the girls feel like they could feasibly exist. It is almost as if the walls of a dugsi have been sliced open and we’re listening in.

Written by
Anya Ryan

Details

Address:
Royal Court Theatre
50-51
Sloane Square
London
SW1W 8AS
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Sloane Sq
Price:
£15-£25. Runs 1hr 20min

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.