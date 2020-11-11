Comedy legend Izzard returns with a one-man stage version of Dickens’s sprawling classic

Ah, another archly whimsical show name from Eddie Izzard: but what is ‘Great Expectations’ really about? Nope: arch surrealist Izzard really is doing a one-man-version of the quintessential Victorian novel as his contribution to Riverside Studios’s socially-distanced Christmas season. There’s no official running time yet, but we’re assuming it’s the edited highlights rather than a blow-by-blow allnighter. Still, no matter how many laughs Izzard milks it for – and we’re assuming quite a few – it’s being billed as an earnest endeavor.