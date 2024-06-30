London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Eddie Izzard: Hamlet

  • Theatre, Shakespeare
  • Riverside Studios, Hammersmith
Eddie Izzard: Hamlet, Riverside Studios, 2024
Photo: Riverside Studios
Advertising

Time Out says

A baffling folly from the comedy legend, who plays all 23 roles in ‘Hamlet’, badly

Hamlet is an actor’s Everest. Any brave soul who signs up to play the role arrives with the knowledge that they’ll be following a string of Danish princes that have come before them. Arguably, the most supreme part in the classical canon, it requires a performer at the top of their game

Why then, would one want to make an already daunting task harder? Eddie Izzard comes to Shakespeare’s great script alone. In a production adapted by her brother, Mark, she plays 23 characters in total: she bounces from Ophelia to Claudius, Polonius to the rest. But is Izzard really fit to wear this Prince’s crown – and then some?

Unfortunately, no. This ‘Hamlet’ truly is a real tragedy. Izzard is no stranger to marathon theatrical expedition – her previous foray, a solo ‘Great Expectations’ was largely, positively received. And yet, this sequel is more of an exercise in vanity than artistic purpose. Directed by Selina Cadell, Izzard, who started her career as a street performer, barely shows any skill as an actor at all.

Channelling her stand-up past, Izzard initially looks at home onstage. She comes in, suavely dressed in black leather trousers, a power-suit blazer and a slash of red lipstick. She uses her hands, comically, as puppets to speak as the hapless Rosencrantz and Guildenstern.  But this physical confidence is as far as we get in terms of promise: even as a loud and proud Izzard fan, it is a struggle to pick out the positives from this mess.

Elsinore is barely a feature. Tom Piper’s set looks more like an empty, tiled bathroom than a Kingdom. Izzard reads all the characters in the same, boorish, monotone. All the soliloquies are passed by with little meaning: all we get are knowing eyes from Izzard as if to say – yep, listen up, here’s another big speech.

We’re in the age of the monologue reinterpretation with the likes of Sarah Snook’s ‘Dorian Gray’ and Andrew Scott’s ‘Vanya’. There is an argument for a one-person Hamlet to heighten the internal madness of it all. But here we see little more than egotism. 

Written by
Anya Ryan

Details

Address:
Riverside Studios
Crisp Rd
London
W6 9RL
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Hammersmith
Price:
£40-£60. Runs 2hr 20min

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.