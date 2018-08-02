‘Game of Thrones’ star Iwan Rheon heads up the long-awaited return of Dawn King’s brilliant dystopian thriller

Well this is great news: Dawn King’s dystopian thriller ‘Foxfinder’ was one of the best plays of 2011, and always deserved a much bigger audience than the tiny Finborough was able to provide. Why precisely Blanche McIntyre‘s original production didn’t transfer anywhere will remain a mystery, but now ‘Foxfinder’ is back in a small-ish new West End production, directed by Rachel O’Riordan.

‘Game of Thrones’ sadist Iwan Rheon (aka Ramsay Bolton) stars as William Bloor, the titular ‘Foxfinder’, raised from birth to hunt down the titular creatures in a decaying, superstition future England in which the creatures are viewed as the source of all evil. He'll be joined by fellow telly star Heida Reed, fresh from leaving ‘Poldark’.