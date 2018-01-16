Girl from the North Country review

Will Bob Dylan ever stop rolling? Last year he accepted the Nobel Prize for Literature. Now he’s written a West End musical. Well, kind of. He’s co-credited on this new play by Conor McPherson, which weaves excerpts of Dylan’s music together to tell a fictional story from Duluth, Minnesota, 1934 – the place of Dylan’s birth, seven years before its occurrence.

It’s an interesting concept. But what’s truly thrilling about the execution of this poignant but rambling show are Dylan’s songs – and the way they sound and feel when sung in a totally different context by some of the most nerve-tingling singers I’ve ever seen on stage.

The action takes place in a boarding house. Times are tough; work is very hard to come by and lynchings happen from time to time. Nick, the guy who runs it (Ciaran Hinds, wonderful) is breaking under the burden of his mortgage, his demented wife, his boozy writer son (shades of Tennessee Williams) and his adopted black daughter (Sheila Atim), who has fallen mysteriously pregnant and absolutely does not want to be married off to her father’s elderly shopkeeper pal.

Passing through are a widow, a boxer on the run, a dodgy bible salesman and a couple with a mentally disabled son who doesn’t know his own strength (shades of John Steinbeck). A hard rain is gonna to fall on all of them.

That’s a lot of stories to tell and a lot of American literature to reference and – especially in the second half – it all feels a bit sketchy and unfocused. But the relationship between the characters and Dylan’s music is anything but. It’s poignant and stirring and totally fresh to see ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ voiced by a middle-aged woman – the electrifying Shirley Henderson as Nick’s wife Elizabeth – who’s losing her inhibitions and her mind. Or the – IMO hokey and forgettable minor ballad – ‘I Want You’, slowed down and revealed as a sexy, aching, unrequited duet for Nick’s son Gene and yet another character, the girl who’s leaving him for a guy with a real job.

Props to Simon Hale for gorgeous orchestration, and to every single member of the cast. It’s a shame that the play and the music don’t quite come together into something absolutely wonderful – part of the problem is that this wandering, intimate show doesn’t sit comfortably in the conventional set-up of a West End theatre; but mostly the play and the music start a conversation that they just can’t finish. Still, there are moments that are so fierce or beautiful that they’ll make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up – and send you out into the night googling Dylan’s back catalogue.