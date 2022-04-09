London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Henry V

  • Theatre, Shakespeare
  • Donmar Warehouse, Seven Dials
Henry V, Donmar Warehouse Kit Harrington, 2022
Photo by Donmar Warehouse
Advertising

Time Out Says

Kit Harrington stars as Shakespeare’s warring monarch

Kit Harrington returns to the stage to tackle Shakespeare’s dashing young monarch Henry V in this new production, directed by Max Webster. As is the way with the play these days, we’re not anticipating an uncomplicated night of patriotic French-bashing, but rather a more morally fraught examination of the nature of ‘nationalism, war and the psychology of power’, that will focus less on epic battles, more on ‘what it means to be English and our relationship to Europe’.

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski

Details

Address:
Donmar Warehouse
41
Earlham Street
Seven Dials
London
WC2H 9LX
Contact:
www.donmarwarehouse.com
020-32823808
Transport:
Tube: Covent Garden/Leicester Square
Price:
£10-£50

Dates And Times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
    Best-selling Time Out offers

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.