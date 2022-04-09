Kit Harrington returns to the stage to tackle Shakespeare’s dashing young monarch Henry V in this new production, directed by Max Webster. As is the way with the play these days, we’re not anticipating an uncomplicated night of patriotic French-bashing, but rather a more morally fraught examination of the nature of ‘nationalism, war and the psychology of power’, that will focus less on epic battles, more on ‘what it means to be English and our relationship to Europe’.
Henry V
Time Out Says
Kit Harrington stars as Shakespeare’s warring monarch
