London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Jack V Giant

  • Theatre, Children's
  • Polka Theatre, Wimbledon
Jack V Giant, Polka Theatre, 2023
Photo: Polka Theatre
Advertising

Time Out says

Action-packed kids’ take on the story of Jack and the Beanstalk

Polka Theatre’s first big kids’ show of 2023 is an action-packed stage version of the Jack and the Beanstalk story that pulls the yarn out of the world of pantomime and into the realm of do-derring romp. Peter Glanville and Barb Jungr adapt the story with songs, for ages four to eight.

Details

Address:
Polka Theatre
240 The Broadway
London
SW19 1SB
Contact:
www.polkatheatre.com
Transport:
Tube: South Wimbledon
Price:
£10-£18. Runs 1hr

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!