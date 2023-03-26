Polka Theatre’s first big kids’ show of 2023 is an action-packed stage version of the Jack and the Beanstalk story that pulls the yarn out of the world of pantomime and into the realm of do-derring romp. Peter Glanville and Barb Jungr adapt the story with songs, for ages four to eight.
Jack V Giant
Details
- Address:
- Polka Theatre
- 240 The Broadway
- London
- SW19 1SB
- Contact:
- www.polkatheatre.com
- Transport:
- Tube: South Wimbledon
- Price:
- £10-£18. Runs 1hr
Dates and times
