Not to be confused with the nearby Vaults, Labyrinth is a brand new venue established in the seemingly never-ending network of disused tunnels underneath Waterloo station. Billing itself as ‘the home of immersive experiences’, it’s a restaurant, bar and performance venue that’s the brainchild of the creative directors of the theatre company Les Enfants Terribles, Oliver Lansley and James Seager, plus producers Hunter Arnold and Gavin Kalin.

Its opening show will be a welcome return to London for Les Enfants’ Lewis Carol adapting smash ‘Alice’s Adventures Underground’, which has previously played at the nearby Vaults. That’ll open in November 2022, with tickets on sale in July 2022. Opening at the same time will be the bar Underland, which will serves as both a pre and post-show bar and a venue purely for walk-ins looking for some twisted vibes.

There will also be ‘a contemporary unique restaurant’ named The Rosarium headed up by chef Harvey Ayliffe, bringing an ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’-style spin on modern British cuisine.

Although ‘Alice’s Adventures Underground’ will initially only be booking until April 2023, the fact both the bar and the restaurant are themed around it strongly suggests that the intent is for it to stick around for a long time.