London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Labyrinth

  • Theatre
  • Waterloo
Labyrinth, London, 2022
Photo by Labyrith
Advertising

Time Out says

New immersive theatre, bar and restaurant underneath Waterloo station

Not to be confused with the nearby Vaults, Labyrinth is a brand new venue established in the seemingly never-ending network of disused tunnels underneath Waterloo station. Billing itself as ‘the home of immersive experiences’, it’s a restaurant, bar and performance venue that’s the brainchild of the creative directors of the theatre company Les Enfants Terribles, Oliver Lansley and James Seager, plus producers Hunter Arnold and Gavin Kalin. 

Its opening show will be a welcome return to London for Les Enfants’ Lewis Carol adapting smash ‘Alice’s Adventures Underground’, which has previously played at the nearby Vaults. That’ll open in November 2022, with tickets on sale in July 2022. Opening at the same time will be the bar Underland, which will serves as both a pre and post-show bar and a venue purely for walk-ins looking for some twisted vibes.

There will also be ‘a contemporary unique restaurant’ named The Rosarium headed up by chef Harvey Ayliffe, bringing an ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’-style spin on modern British cuisine.

Although ‘Alice’s Adventures Underground’ will initially only be booking until April 2023, the fact both the bar and the restaurant are themed around it strongly suggests that the intent is for it to stick around for a long time.

Details

Address:
Waterloo Station
London
SE1 8SW
Contact:
thisislabyrinth.com
Do you own this business?
Sign in & claim business

What’s on

Alice's Adventures Underground

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Immersive

This review is from 2017; ‘Alice’s Adventures Underground’ returns in November 2022 to reopen the brand new venue Labyrinth. Booking opens July 15. ‘We’re all mad here’, says a grinning purple Cheshire cat. He’s not wrong. I’ve fallen down the rabbit hole and it is absolutely bonkers. Well, technically I’m in the Vaults in Waterloo, but it feels like another world. After a sell-out run in 2015, Les Enfants Terribles and ebp’s ‘Alice’s Adventures Underground’ has returned to the Vaults for more immersive adventures. We’re ushered into a room filled with dusty books, grand chandeliers, an old piano, and a looking glass, of course. A blonde-haired, blue-eyed woman appears behind the looking glass. She is Alice, presumably, but she can’t remember her name. ‘Who am I?’ she asks, before disappearing. But that’s the last we see of her for a while, because this is not Alice’s adventure – it’s ours. Like a group of excited schoolchildren, we move through a tunnel lined with yellowing book pages and our adventure begins. You decide whether to ‘eat me’ or ‘drink me’ to determine which path you’ll take (there are 24 adventures happening at the same time, making it almost impossible to see the same show twice). You’re given a playing card and split into ‘suits’. Each group is led by a performer throughout, which means there’s an actual narrative (albeit a totally mad one), so you’re not left wandering aimlessly. It’s not just the experience that’s impressive – the logistics are enough to

Advertising
You may also like
    Bestselling Time Out offers

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.