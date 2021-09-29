Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right little scratch

Theatre, Experimental Hampstead Theatre , Swiss Cottage Friday November 5 2021 - Saturday December 11 2021
Katie Mitchell, Little Scratch, Hampstead Theatre, 2021
Photo by Lucie Rybin Katie Mitchell

The great auteur director Katie Mitchell returns with a stage version of Rebecca Watson’s acclaimed debut novel

The popular myth of Katie Mitchell as the great exile of British theatre directors, huge on the continent but shunned at home, isn’t really true. But nonetheless, it’s always startling to see her pop up at Hampstead Theatre – as she does now and again – just as if she were some normal, mortal director who didn’t have every theatre on the continent clamouring for her services. But here she is, in relatively low-key mode, directing Miriam Battye’s compelling adaptation of Rebecca Watson’s debut novel, ‘little scratch’. An account of a woman’s consciousness over 24 hours, it’s just the sort of durational, female-centric project she excels at, albeit at an intimate scale in Hampstead’s Downstairs theatre. Moronkẹ Akinola, Eleanor Henderson, Eve Ponsonby and Ragevan Vasan star.

