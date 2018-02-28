‘Masterpieces’ review

Theatre, Drama Finborough Theatre , West Brompton Until Saturday May 19 2018
This furious feminist 1982 feminist broadside against hardcore pornopgraphy has not aged well

Sarah Daniels' feminist 1982 play is full of the righteous anger of a text that's saying what was then-unsayable: it explores the taboo topic of hardcore pornography, and the even more taboo topic of womens’ reactions to it.

It hasn't been staged for 35 years, and Melissa Dunne's production is a bold attempt to resurrect a vital slice of feminist theatre history. But it's not bold enough. She muffles its radicalism by staging it as a period piece, with stilted performances and endless fiddly scene changes soundtracked with ‘80s-by-numbers pop hits.

Three couples meet for dinner: the men crack a formidably nasty series of rape jokes, and belittle their wives’ attempts to talk about their own experiences. In the aftermath of the night, Rowena, a social worker, becomes fixated on the evils of pornography, setting off on a path that leads her to murder a stranger. 

Daniels’s dialogue is closely observed, showing how these men treat their wives as situations to be managed, not humans. And all three women have some fascinating moments of rebellion: Rowena's mother-in-law describes crashing a flower show with a display of ferns grown on sanitary towels. 

But Rowena's furious trajectory sits a little oddly in 2018, when the retro porn mags which paper the Finborough's walls look quaint, not a life-ruining scourge. 

Daniels’s play doesn't allow for the possibility that women might enjoy sex (let alone ‘marital aids’ or pornographic images). Its three men are mono-dimensional cads of varying levels of poshness, and their enjoyment of porn is equated with enacting rape and sexual violence. In short, it's a polemic that's best understood in the context of a specific wave of feminism. It's taken decades more thought and research to reach the uneasy twenty-first century consensus that yes, sexual objectification can feed into rape culture, but no, the two aren't synonymous. 

It's on-nigh impossible to craft a nuanced play with believable characters when you're also trying, hard, to draw attention to a seldom talked about systemic injustice – and criticising Daniels’ pioneering play for not doing so would be wrong. But in a world in which porn videos are a comic anachronism, not a terrifying new scourge, a revival of her work needs to do more than rewind the clock.  

By: Alice Saville

Venue name: Finborough Theatre
Address: 118
Finborough Rd
London
SW10 9ED
Transport: Rail/Tube: West Brompton; Tube: Earls Court
Price: £18-£20, £16-£18 concs
Event website: http://www.finboroughtheatre.co.uk/productions/2018/masterpieces.php
