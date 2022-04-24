London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
210852-02139449
Photo by Tom Stockill

Mike Bartlett: ‘Donald Trump is a Shakespearean figure’

After a rough pandemic, Mike Bartlett is back with three massive plays

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
Advertising

There were some very weird vibes at the March 2020 press night for the big Lyric Hammersmith revival of playwright Mike Bartlett’s hit satire ‘Love, Love, Love’, insofar as it was was obvious that the theatres were about to be shut down, albeit nobody had a clue when and for how long.

‘We all knew something was coming,’ says Bartlett, ‘and there was a very theatrey feeling of ”let’s just hug each other and pretend it’s not going to happen”. And that night I thought that I’d love to write the sort of play this theatre was designed for and I thought: Well the theatres are about to close, and [after Cromwell closed them] didn’t the theatres reopen with Restoration comedy? I sort of wondered if, once the theatres did reopen, there would be a lot of the same feeling of cutting loose and wanting to have a good time having been stopped.’

One of the most prolific and successful playwrights in the country – and the writer of hit TV shows ‘Doctor Foster’ and ‘Life’ – Bartlett didn’t pen another word for the rest of 2020, poleaxed by the pandemic, pre-occupied with homeschooling and struggling to really understand the context in which he’d be writing future work.

As things eased in 2021, though, he got his mojo back and, long story short, Bartlett currently has an astonishing three major plays on in London. One’s a big West End revival of his critically acclaimed 2009 show ‘Cock’, which opened last month. And the other two are brand-new plays that recently opened within a week of each other. ‘The 47th’ is an audacious Shakespearean verse-indebted drama about the 2024 US elections starring Bertie Carvel as Donald Trump. And then there’s ‘Scandaltown’, the Restoration comedy-aping, uh, comedy about scheming London elites (with names like Miss Tweetwell) that Bartlett first had the idea for during that night on the eve of lockdown.

Scandaltown, Lyric Hammersmith, 2022
Photo by Marc Brenner

Shuttling backwards and forwards between two sets of rehearsals, having just been immersed in the ‘Cock’ ones, may sound nightmarish, but the very zen, very contemplative Bartlett is bang up for it: ‘To suddenly be doing it so much is only a good thing,’ he says. ‘People thing I’m really stressed but I’m just massively grateful to be doing it at all. I feel incredibly lucky.’

Both new plays are united by Bartlett’s uniquely magpie approach to form. As he sees it, he’s not really trying to write a Shakespeare play or a Sheridan comedy, but he’s ‘using their toolkit’ – ie nicking the best bits of largely defunct theatrical forms to inject some zing into his work, allowing him to approach subjects that interest him from interesting new angles. It’s an approach he applied to stunning effect with his 2014 smash ‘King Charles III’, a toweringly brilliant, funny, imaginative blank-verse drama about our future king, which ‘The 47th’ is being touted as a sort of spiritual sequel to, reuniting much of the same creative team.

‘Scandaltown’ is the fun one, the love letter to the reopened theatres and, not to put too fine a point on it, a celebration of London. ‘There’s no doubt that this country is divided more than ever,’ says Bartlett. ‘There’s not-London feeling justifiably overlooked in terms of money and attention and all sorts of things, but also Londoners going “yeah but London is different’’ – it is a different place. This play absolutely isn’t a naturalistic cut through of all London, more the privileged, powerful side of London, the side you get in the Evening Standard, society London. It’s an important part of London that most Londoners enjoy vicariously, and that’s a side of Restoration comedy.’

The 47th, Old Vic, 2022
Photo by Marc BrennerBertie Carvel (Donald Trump)

‘The 47th’ is bigger and darker and raised some eyebrows when it was announced, a mix of people questioning the timing of a play on Trump and questioning Brit Bartlett’s credentials to write it.

‘How dare I write this?’ he muses. ‘Well I’m a writer, it’s my job. And I’m more immersed in American culture than British royal culture!’ he reasons. ‘Donald Trump is a very Shakespearean figure, a sort of entertainer king who has a direct connection with his audience. I didn’t just want to make a play about him, that gives him too much oxygen. But from my point of view, something happened on January 6 when it genuinely seemed that American democracy itself was in peril. The storming of the Capitol is something you might expect to see in Shakespeare, so that was my starting point. You could see the play as asking the question: what is the left doing about the success of the current rightwing playbook, which is doing really well all around the world. Biden won, and that’s great, but it still feels pretty shaky.’

Reviews for ‘The 47th’ were relatively mixed, with many feeling uneasy about the presentation of Trump as a protagonist. But all were agreed that the role was an astonishing performance from the chameleonic Bertie Carvel, formerly Bartlett’s oleaginous leading man in ‘Doctor Foster’. 

‘Bertie was always on my mind,’ he says, ‘because what Trump has to have on stage is danger. He has to be both seductive and dangerous and also to have an actor who can 100 percent get into the head of somebody who a lot of people think is unappealing, and Bertie is all those things. He’s completely the character when he’s performing: it’s intimidating even to us – he’s quite the thing.’

There was plenty of speculation in the press as to what the Royal Family thought of ‘King Charles III’; when Carvel starred as a Luciferian young Rupert Murdoch in the Almeida’s ‘Ink’, the Dirty Digger himself came to see the play multiple times. Does Bartlett anticipate coming to the attention of the MAGA crowd?

‘I don’t think any of them have noticed,’ he laughs. ‘But they’re all welcome to come. I’m sure we can find them a seat.’

The best London theatre shows to book for in 2022.

The Royal Court’s new play is by some guy you’ve never heard of.

Mike Bartlett plays in London

‘The 47th’ review
Photo by Marc Brenner

‘The 47th’ review

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Waterloo

  Mike Bartlett's gripping blank verse fantasia on the 2024 US elections has such a relentlessly enthralling, twisty turny plot that I’m afraid I’m going to recuse myself from giving away too many details.  But here’s the one major spoiler I’ll give: ‘The 47th’ refers to the forty-seventh President of the United States, and in Bartlett’s play that’s US actor Tamara Tunie’s beleaguered Kamala Harris, who inherits the role under… circumstances (probably not the circumstances you’d expect), and as the elections loom must face off against the chaos unleashed by Bertie Carvel’s stupendous Donald Trump. ‘I know, I know, you hate me’ declares the virtually unrecognisable Carvel at the outset, as he trundles on to Miriam Buether’s sweeping thrust set in a golf cart. The 44-year-old actor is virtually half Trump’s age, and yet the transformation is uncanny: there’s the blonde wig and the fat suit, of course. But his mannerisms are the same. His jowls, somehow, are the same. And his way of speaking is just remarkable – even bound up in Bartlett’s Shakespeare-style verse, Carvel absolutely nails Trump’s weird mixture of thuggish malevolence and effete high society camp. Within the Shakespearean fantasy realm that Bartlett and director Rupert Goold have constructed, he absolutely is Trump. What he’s not is our, real Trump. The real Trump can of course barely string a sentence together, and fictionalised depictions often become obsessed with trying to replicate his speech patterns. In wri

Read review
Buy ticket
‘Cock’ review
Photo by Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

‘Cock’ review

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Seven Dials

Welcome to the dawn of the Mike Bartlett supremacy. Always prolific, soon the playwright will have three shows on in London at the same time: next month, his faux-Renaissance comedy about twenty-first-century London ‘Scandaltown’ will open within days of ‘The 47th’, his faux-Shakespearean verse play about the 2024 US presidential election.  First though: ‘Cock’! Way back in 2009, Bartlett scored his critical breakthrough with this gloriously named dark comedy, which ran at the teeny Royal Court Upstairs with a phenomenal cast headed by Ben Whishaw and Andrew Scott. It never made it to the West End: presumably its stars were too busy. Thirteen years on, though, and ‘Cock’ has finally risen to the heights of Theatreland, as ‘War Horse’ director Marianne Elliott helms a starry production headed up by ‘Bridgerton’ man Jonathan Bailey and film star Taron Egerton. Bailey is John, a hyperactive, self-absorbed, somewhat manic, apparently gay man in a long-term relationship with Taron Egerton’s withering, hyper-analytical M. They don’t seem to have a nice partnership – they don’t even seem to like each other particularly. They soon break up. John promptly surprises himself by hooking up with a woman, Jade Anouka’s W. A tug of war ensures, as John dithers hopelessly between M and W (subtle eh), his essential lack of desire to doing anything beyond what he feels like doing increasingly infuriating his lovers, each of whom wants commitment. An excruciating dinner for the three of them, a

Read review
Buy ticket
Advertising
‘Scandaltown’ review
Photo by Marc Brenner

‘Scandaltown’ review

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Hammersmith

  It takes guts to try and satirise an era of culture war-infected British politics that pretty effectively sends up itself. It takes even more guts to do it in the style of a Restoration comedy, full of crossdressing, courtly language and creaking corsets. So Mike Bartlett's new play ‘Scandaltown’ gets some serious points for trying, even if it ultimately falls short of sharp-toothed hilarity and lands somewhere a bit more mealy-mouthed.The plot is so (deliberately) nonsensical that it's almost not worth explaining it. But here goes: Phoebe Virtue (a delightfully mannered Cecilia Appiah) is, as her name suggests, a pure-hearted member of Gen Z who is concerned that her brother Jack (Matthew Broome) is acting the lad in London. So she goes there, disguised as a man, to spy on him. Meanwhile, Lady Climber (a brilliantly funny Rachael Stirling) is trying to launch a political career in a world where getting cancelled is the surest way to land a telly breakfast show. Their stories collide at the Netflix masked ball, where identities are muddled and queer confusion abounds. It's all a bit like a panto with more sex, more politics and no sweets chucked at the audience (tragically).At its best, Scandaltown is a lot of fun: as he proved with ‘King Charles III’, Bartlett has a knack for verse, and turns out Restoration-inspired insults like ‘quivering millennial quim’ for his characters to chuck at each other. There's something really smart about the way that the Regency obsession w

Read review
Recommended
    You may also like
      Bestselling Time Out offers
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.