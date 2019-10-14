Neil Gaiman in Conversation with Lenny Henry
The legendary fantasy author, in convo with Sir Len
The National Theatre’s big Christmas show is a stage adaptation of the great fantasy author Neil Gaiman’s 2013 novel ‘The Ocean at the End of the Lane’, and to support it the man himself will be in conversation with none other than Lenny Henry, at a one-off, hour-long event in the NT’s huge Olivier Theatre.
Tickets go on sale via the National Theatre website at 1pm on Tuesday October 15. A pre-signed copy of the book in included in the price.
|National Theatre
|£15, £10 concs
- National Theatre £15, £10 concs
