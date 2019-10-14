Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Neil Gaiman in Conversation with Lenny Henry

Neil Gaiman in Conversation with Lenny Henry

Theatre, Drama National Theatre , South Bank Wednesday December 18 2019
Neil Gaiman, 2019
© Kimberly Butler

The legendary fantasy author, in convo with Sir Len

The National Theatre’s big Christmas show is a stage adaptation of the great fantasy author Neil Gaiman’s 2013 novel ‘The Ocean at the End of the Lane’, and to support it the man himself will be in conversation with none other than Lenny Henry, at a one-off, hour-long event in the NT’s huge Olivier Theatre. 

Tickets go on sale via the National Theatre website at 1pm on Tuesday October 15. A pre-signed copy of the book in included in the price.

Find out more about ‘The Ocean at the End of the Lane’.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: National Theatre
Venue website: www.nationaltheatre.org.uk
Venue phone: 020-74523000
Address: South Bank
London
SE1 9PX
Transport: Rail/Tube: Waterloo
Price: £15, £10 concs

