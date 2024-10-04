Time Out says

Dazzlingly talented Brit director Robert Icke’s Dutch production of ‘Oedipus’ – by Icke, after Sophocles – was due to hit these shores in 2020, with Helen Mirren returning to the stage to take on the role of the title character’s mother-slash-lover Jocasta. The pandemic put paid to that, and who knows if Mirren will ever act on stage again. But the production is finally here and we’re not going to complain about the casting: Mark Strong will star as Oedipus (his first stage role since Icke’s ‘The Red Barn’ in 2016), while the extraordinary Lesley Manville will star as Jocasta.

As ever with Icke, his version of ‘Oedipus’ is very much not a period production: it’s a modern dress adaptation, set on the eve of a tumultuous election.

There are no exact dates yet, but it will run at Wyndham’s Theatre from October 4 – to be the first to find out further details of the run, sign up at the show’s website.