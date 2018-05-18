A limited West End transfer for this buoyant celebration of the music of Gloria and Emilio Estefan
Occupying what seems to now be a regular summer musical theatre slot at the London Coliseum – inaugurated by last year's by Meat Loaf odyssey ‘Bat Out of Hell’ – ‘On Your Feet!’ is a biographical jukebox musical tracing the life and times of Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Having already enjoyed a two-year-stint on Broadway, the show is a night of uplifting Latino-pop that follows the two Cuban-Americans as they fall in love as youngsters in ‘70s Miami and go on to storm the charts as Miami Sound Machine and via Gloria's successful solo career. Don't expect a heavyweight plot, but if you like the songs and the rhythms then by all accounts they're done justice via Sergio Trujillo’s kinetic choreography and a large, well-drilled band.
|Venue name:
|London Coliseum
|Contact:
|Address:
|
St Martin's Lane
London
WC2N 4ES
|Transport:
|Tube: Charing Cross
|Price:
|£22.05-£147.25
