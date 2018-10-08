Paul Whitehouse masterminds a musical version of the beloved sitcom

February 2019 sees the West End positively awash with new musicals. Most of them are Broadway imports. But then there’s this: Paul Whitehouse of ‘The Fast Show’ heads up this loving musical tribute to the enduringly popular British sitcom ‘Only Fools and Horses’. Set in Peckham (where else?) 1989, it’s a new adventure for the wheeler-dealing Trotter family, co-written by Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan, son of the show’s late creator John, who had started working on a musical version when he passed away in 2011.

Naturally we’re not getting David Jason or Nicholas Lyndhurst, who are well out of it: Tom Bennett stars as Del Boy, Ryan Hutton as Rodney and Whitehouse himself as Grandad.

Whitehouse and Sullivan have also co-written the score, with additional musical from the late Chas Hodges (of Chas and Dave) and the late John Sullivan.

The plot is only described in the vaguest of terms, but it will surely – SURELY – feature Del Boy falling through the bar.