Theatre, Experimental National Theatre , South Bank Thursday February 10 2022 - Saturday April 9 2022
My Generation, National Theatre, 2022
Photo by National Theatre

Alecky Blythe’s long-awaited new verbatim play follows 12 young people from childhood to adulthood

It’s been a while since we heard from Alecky Blythe, Britain’s premier purveyor of verbatim theatre, and that’s not really a surprise given her latest show ‘Our Generation’ – her first at the National Theatre since the visionary musical ‘London Road’ – sounds so involved. Based on interviews Blythe conducted over five years with a group of young people from across the UK, it follows their journey from childhood to adulthood. As ever with Blythe’s singular work, the young people will be played by actors who speak their recorded sentences word for word. Daniel Evans directs this Chichester Festival Theatre co-production.

