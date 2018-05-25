‘Peter Pan’ review
The Open Air Theatre's darkly spectacular ‘Peter Pan’ is back
It’s a welcome return to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre for Timothy Sheader’s and Liam Steel’s 2015 interpretation of JM Barrie’s ‘Peter Pan’. In this production, bookended by scenes in a field hospital near the Somme, it’s the horror of the First World War knocking on the window.
The production begins with a nurse reading the opening pages of ‘Peter Pan’ to the frightened, wounded men gathered around her on beds in her ward, before transforming into the adventures of Neverland. The actors playing the injured men become the Lost Boys, their nurse becomes Wendy.
The effect is thrilling and haunting in equal measure. Sheader and Steel have taken the melancholic undertone of Barrie’s tale of lost babies and open windows and applied it to a generation of boys lost to war. The colourful make-believe that follows – the children who refuse to grow up – is painfully poignant, a refuge.
But this production is as light on its feet as Peter, whose bubbling energy and thoughtlessness are brought charismatically to life by Sam Angell. A combination of deft direction and super harness work sees the cast seemingly effortlessly swoop and wheel through the air. Meanwhile, Jon Bausor’s sumptuous set design captures the crayon-scrawl glee of a playroom let loose on stage.
The cast seize their roles with relish and bring an infectious japery to proceedings, from the Lost Boys to Hook’s pirates. The latter are an inspired mishmash of vikings, knights and chevaliers – exactly the type of shared universe of baddies a kid might invent. Caroline Deyga steals scenes as a Sarah Millican-like Smee.
Dennis Herdman, meanwhile, brings a Blackadder-like quality to Hook. He’s a fun, caricaturist’s portrait of arched eyebrows, barked orders and brittle ego. But his officer’s uniform, like the prosthetic arm he wears, is also the real world breaking through the fantasy. The makeshift crocodile that stalks him is carried by soldiers.
War is a drumbeat on the horizon here. It’s in the gasmask-wearing mermaids and the desk-lamp design of Tinkerbell (a visually delightful puppet, characterfully operated by Elisa de Grey). Fittingly, it’s Cora Kirk’s empathetic, no-nonsense Wendy who gets this – both as a little girl on the cusp of adulthood and as a nurse, one of the unsung heroes of the battlefield.
The final scene may be a little on the nose, but this production has earned it, with its bittersweet joyfulness. We can’t stay children forever. Surviving life – made even more precious in its loss – is an awfully big adventure.
|Venue name:
|Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Inner Circle
Regent's Park
London
NW1 4NR
|Transport:
|Tube: Baker St
|Price:
|£25-£55. Runs 2hr 15min
Average User Rating
5 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:3
- 4 star:0
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
Featured
Absolutely spectacular and totally unexpected. Watching the simplicity/beauty of the flying harnesses - with live actors scaling the scaffolding as counterweights- was a delight. Allegorical, historical, and thoughtful - and we still got to clap for Tink!
Featured
Very good production. The staging was very inventive, using the hospital beds from the first scene for the memaid island and the step ladders for the crocodile and keeping you aware of the first world war parallels with the soldiers as stage hands and Captain Hook as Kaiser Bill. The second half , when it got dark and the lights came on with the birds twittering in the trees was particularly magical. Even my normally cynical teenage daughter loved it!
Featured
Andrzej is bang on with this review. so glad he's given it five stars. I went last Saturday on a drizzly afternoon with my daughter and haven't started talking about it since. It was one of the most wonderful experiences I have ever had in a theatre. I imagined it would be aimed at children, but from the moment it starts you realise you're in for a very different experience. This works just as well, probably better for adults and makes you see the whole story in a totally different way. The level of production is incredible and so imaginative. The performances are brilliant, Hiran has to be the best Peter Pan ever. I'm a perfectionist and this is perfect!