Andrew Scott stars as self-absorbed actor in Noël Coward’s comedy classic

Andrew Scott’s stage career consists of largely leftfield choices… and also massive Noël Coward revivals at the Old Vic. Almost a decade after featuring in the grand old theatre’s production of ‘Design for Living’, a now rather more famous Scott anchors this major revival of ‘Present Laughter’, a farcical comedy with a tremendous lead role in the shape of self-obsessed light comedy actor Garry Essendine.

Joining Scott in Old Vic boss Matthew Warchus’s production – designed by Rob Howell – will be Luke Thallon, Sophie Thompson, Suzie Toase and Indira Varma.