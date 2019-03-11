Present Laughter

Andrew Scott, Sea Wall
© Kevin Cummins

Andrew Scott stars as self-absorbed actor in Noël Coward’s comedy classic

Andrew Scott’s stage career consists of largely leftfield choices… and also massive Noël Coward revivals at the Old Vic. Almost a decade after featuring in the grand old theatre’s production of ‘Design for Living’, a now rather more famous Scott anchors this major revival of ‘Present Laughter’, a farcical comedy with a tremendous lead role in the shape of self-obsessed light comedy actor Garry Essendine.

Joining Scott in Old Vic boss Matthew Warchus’s production – designed by Rob Howell – will be Luke Thallon, Sophie Thompson, Suzie Toase and Indira Varma.

Venue name: Old Vic
Visit Website Call Venue 0844 871 7628
Address: 103 The Cut
Waterloo Rd
London
SE1 8NB
Opening hours: Bar open 6pm-midnight Mon and Tue; 1pm-midnight Wed; 6pm-2am Thu and Fri; 1pm-2am Sat
Transport: Tube: Waterloo; Rail: Waterloo
Price: £12-£65
Static map showing venue location
