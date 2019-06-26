Andrew Scott is wondrous in this revelatory update of Noël Coward’s classic comedy

He’s won hordes of new fans as a restrained, tormented priest in ‘Fleabag’, but this Noël Coward play shows Andrew Scott in a different kind of sexual torment. He plays Gary Essedine, a spoilt, petulant actor who gluts himself on the sex and intimacy his fans offer, then sits soggily in the mess he’s created. And he’s frighteningly good at it. Coward’s comedy lets Scott show off both his endless proficiency for delivering a well-timed quip, and his virtuoso physicality. Each time Essedine’s resentful friends accused him of over-acting (and that happens a lot) his gestures amplify until he’s sculpting his frustrations into the indifferent air. He shrugs off a new dressing gown his ex-wife gives him with the sinuous grace of a cat wriggling out of an expensive new collar, effusively praising it all the while. And his chemistry with Joe, the lover he takes against everyone’s better judgement, mixes a mocking knowingness with a desperate intensity that makes the audience gasp.

Coward has admitted that ‘Present Laughter’ is basically him sending himself up, albeit in a way that was acceptable to the homophobic moral codes of WWII-era society. Matthew Warchus’s production takes things a step closer to real life. ‘Joanna’ has become ‘Joe’, and suddenly the illicit thrill of their relationship makes more sense, and this tightly interconnected group of friends and lovers gains a kind of queer authenticity. It’s like being transported to a parallel universe where everyone is bisexual, endlessly stylish, and schooled from birth in the art of the quip. Rob Howell’s flamboyant ’30s style set design manages to feel like both a living room and a gay nightclub, that glows with blue light and pulses to slightly-naff twenty-first century love songs between scenes. The stilted, over-furnished staging conventions that often come with Coward revivals have been dismissed, like a sweaty stage door fan who’s outstayed his welcome.

Coward’s artfully-sketched romantic entanglements make Essedine’s grandly designed living room a constant hubbub of people imploring him; to love them, to behave better, to earn the money that keeps Essedine Inc afloat. These scenes are beautifully drawn: especially Sophie Thompson’s performance as his secretary Monica, which mixes loyalty with a rebellious refusal to be cast as the sexless grandmother figure he wants her to be. And Luke Thallon is wonderfully funny as Roland Maule, the aspiring playwright who will not quit, in any sense. The story’s cumulative effect is to show the trials of being needed, the way that you can be swamped with people who idealise you and still be unable to either express or have what you actually want. People are forever grasping at Essedine’s hands, trying to hold onto him for longer than he wants; when he finally clings to a departing Monica’s hand, it’s heartbreaking. The party’s over, but Scott’s extravagant loneliness is unforgettable.