London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Private Lives

  • Theatre, Comedy
  • Ambassadors Theatre, Seven Dials
  • 3 out of 5 stars
Private Lives, Ambassadors Theatre, 2023
Photo: Tristram Kenton
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

Patricia Hodge and Nigel Havers star in this breezily enjoyable production of Coward’s timeless comedy

Pour yourself a cocktail, darling, and get ready for an almost totally unchallenging revival of Noël Coward’s most pristine comedy. But Christopher Luscombe’s production of ‘Private Lives’ – which had its first outing at the Theatre Royal Bath in 2021 – is as pleasurable as it is safe. Stuffed full of dinner jackets, ball gowns and childlike quarrels, there’s no attempt to reinvent Coward’s classic comedy of manners. Still, this tale of a couple equally drawn to and repelled by one another, gets the laughs rolling in thick and fast. 

Perhaps it all feels slightly safe coming hot off the heels of the Donmar’s darker, more aggressive version, which starred Stephen Mangan and Rachael Stirling. Whilst Michael Longhurst’s production uncharacteristically cranked up the domestic violence of Coward’s play, this one embraces its traditionalism in all its glory. Beginning on a doll house balcony set, we meet former married couple Elyot (Nigel Havers) and Amanda (Patricia Hodge) on their respective second honeymoons. Driven by Coward’s own glorious music, they wander off from their airhead neew partners and fall back into each other’s arms. With such chemistry, they can’t resist a second stab at making their exhilarating, dangerous love story work.  

If there’s one stroke of real originality here, then it is the older ages of the two leads. Both Havers and Hodge are in their seventies, but both still look supple as they flail about the stage, bickering, flirting and roaring at each other with real glee. The duo have their roles down to a tee; Havers is suave, quick-witted and gloriously good fun, while Hodge leans into Amanda’s citrus sarcasm and omnipresent eye rolling. Amanda and Elyot’s mutual attraction is brittle and explosive, but with these two actors at the helm it makes as much sense as is possible.

With more senior actors, the urgency of the script and the need for quick decisions is accelerated. Could this be their last shot at lifelong bliss and mutual adoration? Maybe? But the possibility makes the lines sting with a newfound punch; when Elyot teases with the line, ‘Kiss me, my darling, before your body rots’ the potential of mortality bangs with a thud.

Following the pink-tinged set of the giddy act one, we step into the inky, spherical red walls of Amanda’s Paris flat. The design, by Simon Higlett, marks a sharp change in tone, and here the couple’s resurgent lust should curdle into vicious cruelty. Luscombe’s production, though, never quite digs into the fury hidden within Coward’s humour, and instead the couple’s physical confrontation at the end of act two is met with sniggers rather than shock from the audience.

But if it’s a pleasant, giggle-fueled evening at the theatre you’re after, then Havers and Hodge have got you covered. There might not be anything truly novel in here, but it is hard to knock time spent with such delightfully exuberant actors.

Written by
Anya Ryan

Details

Address:
Ambassadors Theatre
West Street
London
WC2H 9ND
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Rail/Tube: Charing Cross; Tube: Leicester Square
Price:
from £25. Runs 2hr

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.