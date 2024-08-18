Stage adpatation for ages six to 12 of Kevin and Katie Tsang’s best-selling book about a scaredy cat child forced to confront some alarming situations. In Julie Tsang’s theatre version, a trip to the Science Museum gone terribly wrong leads to Sam having to prove his mettle as a space explorer.
Sam Wu is NOT Afraid of Ghosts
Time Out says
Young Sam Wu ends up in space in this adaptation of the kids’ book
Details
- Address:
- Polka Theatre
- 240 The Broadway
- London
- SW19 1SB
- Contact:
- View Website
- Transport:
- Tube: South Wimbledon
- Price:
- £10-£17. Runs 1hr
Dates and times
