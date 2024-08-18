London
Sam Wu is NOT Afraid of Ghosts

  • Theatre, Children's
  • Polka Theatre, Wimbledon
Sam Wu is NOT Afraid of Ghosts, Polka Theatre, 2024
Image: Polka Theatre
Time Out says

Young Sam Wu ends up in space in this adaptation of the kids’ book

Stage adpatation for ages six to 12 of Kevin and Katie Tsang’s best-selling book about a scaredy cat child forced to confront some alarming situations. In Julie Tsang’s theatre version, a trip to the Science Museum gone terribly wrong leads to Sam having to prove his mettle as a space explorer.

Details

Address:
Polka Theatre
240 The Broadway
London
SW19 1SB
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: South Wimbledon
Price:
£10-£17. Runs 1hr

Dates and times

