Sea Wall

Theatre, Drama Old Vic , Southwark Monday June 18 2018 - Saturday June 30 2018
Sea Wall
© Kevin Cummins

Andrew Scott brings back Simon Stephens‘s harrowing short play

Simon Stephens’s devastating half-hour play ‘Sea Wall’ get a fresh lease of life as part of the Old Vic's two-hundredth birthday celebrations – performed by its originator, Andrew Scott.

Scott plays Alex, who has everything: a beautiful daughter, wife, father-in-law with a holiday home in France. But what he thought he could depend on is easily taken away.

Tickets on sale Friday 25 at noon.

Posted:

Venue name: Old Vic
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: 103 The Cut
Waterloo Rd
London
SE1 8NB
Opening hours: Bar open 6pm-midnight Mon and Tue; 1pm-midnight Wed; 6pm-2am Thu and Fri; 1pm-2am Sat
Transport: Tube: Waterloo; Rail: Waterloo
Price: £10-£40. Runs 30min
Event phone: 020 7452 3000
    • Old Vic £10-£40. Runs 30min
    • Old Vic £10-£40. Runs 30min
    • Old Vic £10-£40. Runs 30min
    • Old Vic £10-£40. Runs 30min
    • Old Vic £10-£40. Runs 30min
    • Old Vic £10-£40. Runs 30min
    • Old Vic £10-£40. Runs 30min
    • Old Vic £10-£40. Runs 30min
    • Old Vic £10-£40. Runs 30min
    • Old Vic £10-£40. Runs 30min
  • Show more
LiveReviews|0
1 person listening