Sea Wall
Andrew Scott brings back Simon Stephens‘s harrowing short play
Simon Stephens’s devastating half-hour play ‘Sea Wall’ get a fresh lease of life as part of the Old Vic's two-hundredth birthday celebrations – performed by its originator, Andrew Scott.
Scott plays Alex, who has everything: a beautiful daughter, wife, father-in-law with a holiday home in France. But what he thought he could depend on is easily taken away.
Tickets on sale Friday 25 at noon.
|Venue name:
|Old Vic
|Contact:
|Address:
|
103 The Cut
Waterloo Rd
London
SE1 8NB
|Opening hours:
|Bar open 6pm-midnight Mon and Tue; 1pm-midnight Wed; 6pm-2am Thu and Fri; 1pm-2am Sat
|Transport:
|Tube: Waterloo; Rail: Waterloo
|Price:
|£10-£40. Runs 30min
|Event phone:
|020 7452 3000