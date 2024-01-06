London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

She Stoops to Conquer

  • Theatre, Comedy
  • Orange Tree Theatre, Richmond
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
She Stoops to Conquer, Orange Tree Theatre, 2023
Photo: Marc Brenner
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

A dynamite younger cast headed by Freddie Fox and Tanya Reynolds power this irresistible romp through the classic comedy

The Orange Tree Theatre scores a hit with new artistic director Tom Littler’s raucously enjoyable revival of Oliver Goldsmith’s 1773 comedy classic, ‘She Stoops To Conquer’. With judicious modern tweaks to the script, it’s buoyed along by a top-tier cast who go full ‘Jeeves and Wooster’ on this production’s updated 1930s setting.

The plot is a ridiculous confection of contrivances. Mr Hardcastle (played brilliantly by David Horovitch, like a Punch cartoon come to life) has invited a would-be-suitor for his daughter to visit. However, via the machinations of his layabout stepson, Tony Lumpkin (Guy Hughes, by turns twinkly and petulant), his visitor ends up thinking he’s staying at a country inn, not his potential father-in-law’s home.

This description doesn’t even scratch the surface of Goldsmith’s escalating tangle of relationships and intrigues, which pit rural England against London in a comedy of manners. Richard Derrington rivals Mrs Overall for doddery service as servant Diggory; while, as Mrs Hardcastle, Greta Scacchi sweeps through like a tornado, trying to set up Tony with his wealthy cousin, Constance (Sabrina Bartlett, who appears to be having as much fun as her character).

Littler uses the theatre’s in-the-round setting beautifully, coupling the cosy oak panelling of Anett Black and Neil Irish’s set with the characters’ many conspiratorial asides to the audience. He keeps the play wry and light on its feet, as everyone frothily falls foul of class pretension. We revel as gleefully as the play in the posh stupidity on display.  

Few can act an endearingly buffoonish posho as well as Freddie Fox. He’s on exceptional form here as Charles Marlow – stuttering his way through his meeting with would-be-fiancée Kate Hardcastle before going full lounge lizard on her when she pretends to be a barmaid at her father’s ‘inn’. He and Robert Mountford, as best pal George Hastings, are an excellent double-act – every grimace is a winner.

As Kate, Tanya Reynolds (‘Sex Education’) parts the bluster and confusion with playful clear-sightedness and abundant stage charisma. The play may be old, but its younger cast, in particular, are on trend and firing on all cylinders.

Written by
Tom Wicker

Details

Address:
Orange Tree Theatre
1
Clarence Street
Richmond
TW9 2SA
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Rail/Tube: Richmond
Price:
£15-£50. Runs 2hr 10min

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.