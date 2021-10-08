Ralph Fiennes stars as controversial New York civil engineer Robert Moses in David Hare’s new play

In September last year, the Bridge was one of the first theatres in the entire country to reopen post-pandemic with ‘Beat the Devil’, David Hare’s short, snarling monologue about his experience coming down with Covid and his general disgust with Boris Johnson’s response. It was a bit… rough… but benefitted from the charisma of its performer, big deal actor Ralph Fiennes, and assured direction from Bridge boss Nicholas Hytner.

Now the trio of Hare, Hytner and Fiennes – all men at a theatre with a rep as a boys’ club, though to be fair that has changed a lot of late – reconvene for a very different project. Hare’s new play ‘Straight Line Crazy’ is, of all things, a drama about Bob Moses, the unelected civil planner who become one of the most power and divisive men in mid-twentieth-century New York.

Tickets go on public sale Tuesday 12 October at 10am.