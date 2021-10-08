Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Straight Line Crazy

Theatre, Drama Bridge Theatre , Tower Bridge Monday March 14 2022 - Saturday June 18 2022
Straight Line Crazy, Bridge Theatre, 2022
Ralph Fiennes stars as controversial New York civil engineer Robert Moses in David Hare’s new play

In September last year, the Bridge was one of the first theatres in the entire country to reopen post-pandemic with ‘Beat the Devil’, David Hare’s short, snarling monologue about his experience coming down with Covid and his general disgust with Boris Johnson’s response. It was a bit… rough… but benefitted from the charisma of its performer, big deal actor Ralph Fiennes, and assured direction from Bridge boss Nicholas Hytner.

Now the trio of Hare, Hytner and Fiennes – all men at a theatre with a rep as a boys’ club, though to be fair that has changed a lot of late – reconvene for a very different project. Hare’s new play ‘Straight Line Crazy’ is, of all things, a drama about Bob Moses, the unelected civil planner who become one of the most power and divisive men in mid-twentieth-century New York.

