Anne-Marie Duff stars in the classic musical, Josie Rourke’s final production at the Donmar

Outgoing Donmar artistic director Josie Rourke checks out of her job with a big song and dance number: her final production before Michael Longhurst takes over will be a revival of the classic Cy Coleman musical ‘Sweet Charity’. Anne-Marie Duff stars as the big-hearted, unlucky-in-love Charity Hope Valentine, a dance hall hostess in 1967 New York. The rest of the casting is TBA, but there’ll be choreography from Wayne McGregor and design from Robert Jones.

Between Apr 19 and May 31, all Friday tickets will be free, allocated by ballot to those aged 25 and under. You can enter at www.donmarwarehouse.com.