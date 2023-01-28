London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Art of Illusion

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Hampstead Theatre, Swiss Cottage
The Art of Illusion, Hampstead Theatre, 2023
Photo by Hampstead Theatre
Advertising

Time Out says

UK premiere for this hit French play about the golden age of illusion

Alexis Michalik’s ‘Le Cercle des Illusionnistes’ has been a thumping hit in Paris, where it premiered in 2014 and is still running in revived form. And its English-language premiere – in a translation by playwright of the moment Waleed Akhtar – kicks off London theatre’s 2023, with Hampstead Downstairs’s traditional first press night of the year. Directed by Tom Jackson Greaves, ‘The Art of Illusion’ concerns two strangers who meet in unusual circumstances in a Parisian cafe in 1984 and set out to explore an illusory world concealed beneath the city’s streets.

Details

Address:
Hampstead Theatre
Eton Avenue
London
NW3 3EX
Contact:
www.hampsteadtheatre.com
Transport:
Tube: Swiss Cottage
Price:
£20, £10 concs. Runs 1hr 45min (no interval)

Dates and times

19:45Hampstead Theatre £20, £10 concs. Runs 1hr 45min (no interval)
19:45Hampstead Theatre £20, £10 concs. Runs 1hr 45min (no interval)
19:45Hampstead Theatre £20, £10 concs. Runs 1hr 45min (no interval)
19:45Hampstead Theatre £20, £10 concs. Runs 1hr 45min (no interval)
19:45Hampstead Theatre £20, £10 concs. Runs 1hr 45min (no interval)
19:45Hampstead Theatre £20, £10 concs. Runs 1hr 45min (no interval)
19:45Hampstead Theatre £20, £10 concs. Runs 1hr 45min (no interval)
19:45Hampstead Theatre £20, £10 concs. Runs 1hr 45min (no interval)
19:45Hampstead Theatre £20, £10 concs. Runs 1hr 45min (no interval)
19:45Hampstead Theatre £20, £10 concs. Runs 1hr 45min (no interval)
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!