The best five Edinburgh Festival shows transferring to London

Missed the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018? We select the five best shows heading to London
By Andrzej Lukowski |
As the Edinburgh Festival Fringe comes to an end for another year, here’s our pick of the best shows transferring to London. 

Underground Railroad Game, Traverse
Theatre, Experimental

Underground Railroad Game

icon-location-pin Soho
icon-calendar

This brilliant, provocative, very, very funny off-Broadway smash was recently dubbed the twenty-first best American play of the last 25 years by The New York Times, and it lives up to the hype at the Fringe. It’s a series of increasingly extreme satirical vignettes about America’s inability to deal with the legacy of slavery, framed around a goofy high-school game.

Edinburgh: Traverse Theatre. Until Sun Aug 26.

London: Soho Theatre. Sep 4-Oct 13.

Mark Thomas: Check Up: Our NHS @ 70
Theatre, Comedy

Mark Thomas: Check-Up

icon-location-pin Kingsland
icon-calendar

 

Comic-turned-storyteller Mark Thomas is a regular visitor to the Fringe with his energetic docu-theatre shows. But this impassioned survey of where the NHS is at right now (hint: it’s struggling) is possibly his best and most accomplished yet.

Edinburgh: Traverse Theatre. Until Sun Aug 26

London: Arcola Theatre. Oct 22-Nov 3.

It's True, It's True, It's True, Breach Theatre
Theatre, Experimental

It's True, It's True, It's True

icon-location-pin Regent's Park
icon-calendar

The wonderful Breach Theatre return with this stingingly powerful dramatisation of a 1612 Italian rape trial in which
artist Artemisia Gentileschi fearlessly took on her attacker, Agostino Tassi.

Edinburgh: Underbelly. Until Sun Aug 26.

London: New Diorama Theatre. Oct 16-Nov 10.

All We Ever Wanted was Everything, Bush Theatre
Theatre, Drama

All We Ever Wanted was Everything

icon-location-pin Shepherd's Bush
icon-calendar

Hull-based Middle Child’s exhilarating gig-slash-theatre show about dreams, compromises and the apocalypse was a big hit at last year’s Fringe and is returning for a lap of honour this year. The best news, though, is that a full-length run is booked in
at the Bush Theatre for later in the year.

Edinburgh: Summerhall. Until Sun Aug 26.

London: Bush Theatre. Oct 31-Nov 24.

Natalie Palamides, Nate
Comedy, Character

Natalie Palamides: Nate

icon-location-pin Soho
icon-calendar

Technically a comedy show, this piece from rising-star performer Natalie Palamides is a hilarious and eventually troubling look at consent. In it, the American comic’s douchebag male alter-ego Nate hugs, fights and drinks with his audience, before going on a date that sends us out feeling very uneasy.

Edinburgh: Pleasance Courtyard. Until Sun Aug 26. 

London: Soho Theatre. Nov 13-Dec 1.

