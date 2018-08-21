The best five Edinburgh Festival shows transferring to London
Underground Railroad Game
This brilliant, provocative, very, very funny off-Broadway smash was recently dubbed the twenty-first best American play of the last 25 years by The New York Times, and it lives up to the hype at the Fringe. It’s a series of increasingly extreme satirical vignettes about America’s inability to deal with the legacy of slavery, framed around a goofy high-school game.
Edinburgh: Traverse Theatre. Until Sun Aug 26.
London: Soho Theatre. Sep 4-Oct 13.
Mark Thomas: Check-Up
Comic-turned-storyteller Mark Thomas is a regular visitor to the Fringe with his energetic docu-theatre shows. But this impassioned survey of where the NHS is at right now (hint: it’s struggling) is possibly his best and most accomplished yet.
Edinburgh: Traverse Theatre. Until Sun Aug 26
London: Arcola Theatre. Oct 22-Nov 3.
It's True, It's True, It's True
The wonderful Breach Theatre return with this stingingly powerful dramatisation of a 1612 Italian rape trial in which
artist Artemisia Gentileschi fearlessly took on her attacker, Agostino Tassi.
Edinburgh: Underbelly. Until Sun Aug 26.
London: New Diorama Theatre. Oct 16-Nov 10.
All We Ever Wanted was Everything
Hull-based Middle Child’s exhilarating gig-slash-theatre show about dreams, compromises and the apocalypse was a big hit at last year’s Fringe and is returning for a lap of honour this year. The best news, though, is that a full-length run is booked in
at the Bush Theatre for later in the year.
Edinburgh: Summerhall. Until Sun Aug 26.
London: Bush Theatre. Oct 31-Nov 24.
Natalie Palamides: Nate
Technically a comedy show, this piece from rising-star performer Natalie Palamides is a hilarious and eventually troubling look at consent. In it, the American comic’s douchebag male alter-ego Nate hugs, fights and drinks with his audience, before going on a date that sends us out feeling very uneasy.
Edinburgh: Pleasance Courtyard. Until Sun Aug 26.
London: Soho Theatre. Nov 13-Dec 1.
