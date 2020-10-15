Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right The Comeback

The Comeback

Theatre, Comedy Noël Coward Theatre , Covent Garden Saturday December 5 2020 - Sunday January 3 2021
The Comeback, Noel Coward Theatre, 2020
Photo by Oliver Ross The Pin
Comedy duo The Pin are joined by a surprise celebrity guest each night in their debut play

Some chuckles for Christmas as rising star comedy duo The Pin present their first-ever play. Staged under the auspices of super-producer Sonia Friedman (her first show since March), ‘The Comeback’ follows a pair of up-and-coming comics booked to warm up on tour for a fading double-act’s comeback tour. But when they discover a superstar director is in the audience for a sparsely-attended gig in a sleepy seaside town, the two duos descend into out-and-out hostility as they vie for the director’s attention and their big break. The Pin – aka Ben Ashenden and Alex Owen – star, alongside a mystery celebrity guest every night of the socially distanced run. Emily Burns directs.

