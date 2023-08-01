London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Effect

  • Theatre, Drama
  • National Theatre, South Bank
The Effect, National Theatre, 2023
Photo: National Theare
Advertising

Time Out says

Paapa Essiedu and Taylor Russell star in Jamie Lloyd’s major revival of Lucy Prebble’s peerless, piercing romcom

Lucy Prebble’s landmark 2012 play ‘The Effect’ is easily her most performed work nationally, being considerably more practical to stage than ‘ENRON’ and ‘A Very Expensive Poison’. 

However, the story of two people who fall in love on a drug trial but can’t work out what’s real and what’s the chemicals hasn’t been seen London since its original run at the National Theatre’s small Dorfman Theatre, which failed to begat a West End run – presumably because star Billie Piper was too busy. An enticing Anthony Neilson-directed revival was due to take place at the Boulevard Theatre in 2020, but the pandemic scuppered both the production and the theatre itself.

That's sad, but it does open the doors for this much grander revival, which will see director Jamie Lloyd return to the National Theatre for the first time in over a decade to helm a production in the larger Lyttelton Theatre. The wondrous Paapa Essiedu will be paired with rising Canadian screen star Taylor Russell as Tristan and Connie, the two patients on an anti-depressant trial whose burgeomning romance causes a major ethical dilemma for their supervising doctors. 

Details

Address:
National Theatre
South Bank
London
SE1 9PX
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Rail/Tube: Waterloo
Price:
£tbc

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.