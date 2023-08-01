Time Out says

Lucy Prebble’s landmark 2012 play ‘The Effect’ is easily her most performed work nationally, being considerably more practical to stage than ‘ENRON’ and ‘A Very Expensive Poison’.

However, the story of two people who fall in love on a drug trial but can’t work out what’s real and what’s the chemicals hasn’t been seen London since its original run at the National Theatre’s small Dorfman Theatre, which failed to begat a West End run – presumably because star Billie Piper was too busy. An enticing Anthony Neilson-directed revival was due to take place at the Boulevard Theatre in 2020, but the pandemic scuppered both the production and the theatre itself.

That's sad, but it does open the doors for this much grander revival, which will see director Jamie Lloyd return to the National Theatre for the first time in over a decade to helm a production in the larger Lyttelton Theatre. The wondrous Paapa Essiedu will be paired with rising Canadian screen star Taylor Russell as Tristan and Connie, the two patients on an anti-depressant trial whose burgeomning romance causes a major ethical dilemma for their supervising doctors.