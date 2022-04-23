London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

‘The Fever Syndrome’ review

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Hampstead Theatre, Swiss Cottage
  • 2 out of 5 stars
The Fever Syndrome, Hampstead Theatre, 2022
Photo by Ellie Kurttz
Advertising

Time Out says

2 out of 5 stars

Robert Lindsay stars in this overwrought and underwhelming drama about an ailing scientist and his troubled family

This New York-set family drama is a spitting cauldron of pain, resentments and revelations in the grand mid-twentieth-century American tradition. In fact, it’s a brand new play written by British playwright-actor Alexis Zegerman (who as a performer has worked with Mike Leigh on stage and screen) and it’s set in a grand Upper West Side brownstone on the eve and morning of a tribute event to the family’s ailing patriarch, Professor Richard Myers (Robert Lindsay), a fictional pioneer of IVF treatment who is now on a downward curve with Parkinson’s Disease.

Myers’s three adult children from two previous relationships, and two of their partners, come to stay with him and his attendant partner Megan (Alexandra Gilbreath) from various corners of the country, kicking off an intense inquiry into parenthood and parenting, science versus art and religion, with diversions along the way focusing on cryptocurrency, inheritance, sibling hang-ups, chronic illness and plagiarism.  

If that sounds like a long list, it increasingly feels like one as the play goes on: Zegerman squeezes so many debates and ruminations into her story that it becomes exhausting. The characters are often individually interesting, and the performances under the direction of Hampstead’s artistic director Roxana Silbert, are spirited. But too often this feels like a series of mini-plays competing for our attention, all under the same claustrophobic roof.

So many crises play out before our eyes – eldest sibling Dot (Lisa Dillon) has a 12-year-old daughter with a serious medical condition; twins Anthony (Sam Marks) and Thomas (Alex Waldmann) are respectively hiding financial and romantic woes – that none of them fully grab the attention.  Lizzie Clachan’s arresting set is a highlight. It offers a cross-section of this home’s three floors and many rooms - like a doll’s house cut in two. It stresses the disharmony of this family: fractured, unhappy, unaligned.

Lindsay’s Lear-like Myers is a curious lead: both domineering and fading, past his prime but still preventing his varied brood from moving on and finding a future. There’s something inherently affable about him. Perhaps another actor would take this role in a more steely, less sympathetic direction.  An expected coming-together of this ambitious play’s various ideas and themes never arrives, and ‘The Fever Syndrome’ simply stumbles to a close in the final act. A sense of greatness diminished and much left to be resolved feels apt - but dramatically it leaves a lot hanging.

Dave Calhoun
Written by
Dave Calhoun

Details

Address:
Hampstead Theatre
Eton Avenue
London
NW3 3EX
Contact:
www.hampsteadtheatre.com
020 7722 9301
Transport:
Tube: Swiss Cottage
Price:
£18-£32. Runs 2hr 40min
Advertising
You may also like
    Bestselling Time Out offers

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.