Theatre, Musicals Trafalgar Studios , Whitehall Until Wednesday January 31 2018
The Grinning Man review
Ambitious but unwieldy gothic musical, adapted from Victor Hugo’s ‘The Man Who Laughs‘

Think ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ with irony instead of decent tunes and you’re about halfway to getting the gist of ‘The Grinning Man’, the latest contribution to the perennially ominous file marked ‘new British musicals’.

Adapted like ‘Phantom...’ from a classic French novel – in this case Victor Hugo’s 1869 ‘The Man Who Laughs’ – ‘The Grinning Man’ concerns Grinpayne (Louis Maskell), a young man permanently, hideously and mysteriously disfigured by an unknown party who carved a rictus grin into his face when he was a child. He’s now living his life as a circus sideshow, sheltered by his adopted father Ursus (Sean Kingsley) alongside Dea (Sanne den Besten), a blind girl he rescued from her dead mother’s arms as a baby.

There are things to like about this transfer from Bristol’s Old Vic. Most of them are visual: director Tom ‘War Horse’ Morris conjures a sumptuous gothic carnival ambience on what’s probably a fraction of the budget of most West End musicals. In particular the puppet work, from Gyre & Gimble, is as excellent as you’d expect – the most memorable is Ursus’s hulking pet, a giant wolf named Mojo.

Carl Grose’s book is... peculiar. He’s happiest hamming Hugo’s story up into a sort of macabre pantomime set in an alternate seventeenth century London in which the country is presided over by an amusingly degenerate royal family.

The show is semi-narrated by Barkilphedro, a miserable, grotesque clown and servant to the crown, played by Julian Bleach with a wonderful croaking deadpan. He’s the best character in ‘The Grinning Man’, but this kind of exemplifies the problem with it: Barkilphedro is virtually a creation of the playwright, having only a minor role in the novel. Grose is on a much surer footing when he’s doing his own madcap thing than when he’s actually trying to be faithful to the more straightlaced Hugo.

Much as Grinpayne’s physical disfigurement is retina-searingly lurid, he’s actually a decent, well-meaning sort who cuts a fairly bland figure – peripheral to the action for much of the first half – and sits awkwardly in a show that’s much more comfortable taking the piss.

The fundamental clash between Grose and Hugo’s visions might have been styled out by some decent songs. But the tunes – by Marc Teitler and Tim Phillips with additional lyrics by Grose and Morris – tend to be short, thin narrative pieces, with little in the way of memorable hooks, that often actually serve to get in the way of the story rather than furthering it.

‘The Grinning Man’ is a brave stab at a new musical that’s no worse and far more interesting than most bog-standard West End fodder. But opening in a week when it’s out-gothed by ‘Pinocchio’ and outclassed by ‘Hamilton’, there’s no point pretending it’s any sort of great revelation. Not quite a case of grin and bear it, but not far off.

By: Andrzej Lukowski

Venue name: Trafalgar Studios
Address: 14 Whitehall
SW1A 2DY
Transport: Tube: Charing Cross
Price: £15-£85. Runs 2hr 30min
LiveReviews|28
Absolutely loved this dark & quirky fairy tale for grown ups. It was witty, charming & brilliantly entertaining. Fantastic cast, amazing puppetry & clever sets. Some clever one liners & loved all the London references. Highly recommended - full house standing ovation at my performance.

Great staging, good performances, decent music & some good singing. The story line isn't very complex, but I found it all a bit muddled, & at 2 hours & 50 minutes a bit too long. 


Fantastic show, really refreshing to see something very different. Great music and incredible stagecraft.

I absolutely loved this show! It’s such an unusual story but totally captivating. The subject matter is dark - an orphaned boy who’s face has been sliced into a permanent grin – and there are some quite emotional scenes but on the whole the story is about endurance, love and bravery. Unlike a lot of musicals, the storyline was really strong so my mind didn’t wander for a second.


It’s a small stage but they’ve done really well with the space they have. The acting is superb and even better was the puppetry for the boy and the beast-like dog. They managed to show realistic emotions and movements. At one point I was so transfixed by the dog I forgot to listen to what the characters were saying.


I would highly recommend this show. It’s a dark, sinister, yet uplifting, tasteful and unique musical.

Absolutely LOVED the Grinning Man! I was expecting a more traditional musical with a big stage and lots of dances and songs so I was very surprised by how intense a musical can be without grand and shiny decors. The Grinning Man's set at Trafalgar Studios is quite simple but nonetheless interesting: clever puppetry, great actors and compelling story, I was into it from the first minute. Only negative point if we can call it like that: the singing part was not the best I've heard so far but still good. Highly recommend it!

What Bristol Old Vic loses out, London (or Lorn-Dorn as the Joker says) gains. 


This musical is an excellent evening out for those of you who like something a bit more dark, a bit more sinister than what the West End usually produces. Its time for a shake up and this musical certainly does that. Its multi talented, with different types of puppetry and very clever scene changes. 


Some people have commented its a long musical and it is slightly longer than the others but its action packed and I dont think I would have easily been able to cut anything out of it. 


Special shout out to the actress who plays the queen. She has airs and graces but also her transition from slightly senile was quite funny. 


The Trafalgar Studios is perfect for it and I dont think it would translate well in a big theatre. 


It loses a star for the singing as it was good, just not 100% polished.


Please can we have more musicals like this in the West End? 

Mesmerising puppetry, simple but clever theatrical tricks and excellent use of the space mark this West End transfer from the Bristol Old Vic.

The Trafalgar Studios often takes a chance with programming shows that might not appeal to the masses and often wins its game. This production shouldn't be compared to the large-scale West End hits but finds its place in the mid-scale and lower budget end of musical theatre. As such, I found it engrossing and enriched with delightful details. First and foremost, an imaginative and skilfully devised use of puppetry. In times when special effects have taken the place of most traditional theatrical devices, it is refreshing to see a show where simple tricks and old-fashioned craft are used to wow the crowd. A revolving stage that appears fully transformed after a spin, a full-size puppet hound that moves as if it were alive, a set of veils handled to simulate the sea waves are just some of the features that contribute to make The Grinning Man a unique and mesmerising show.

A story within the story, the tale is a glorious celebration of theatre as the medium that for centuries brought communities together and ensured the transmission of the literary repertoire.

Yes, the singing might have faltered in a few occasions and the costumes didn't always serve to make the actors look great, but what the performance is lacking in terms of flawless delivery (I've seen a preview) is made up by a visionary design and Tom Morris's brave direction. Meeting their audiences in the very moment they step into the venue, enticing them up the stairs with painted walls and period posters, The Grinning Man breaks through the fourth wall, reaching out towards the seats and successfully creating a world of Gothic supernatural in which I felt completely immersed.

The Grinning Man is unlike any other West End musical. The theatre itself is laid out like the small off-West End theatres dotted around London, but Trafalgar Studios has crammed in the biggest audiences possible, which is just as well, seeing that even on a Monday night there was almost a full house.

The Grinning Man is drawing in massive audiences for good reason: the aesthetic of the piece is stunning. Tim Burton-esque design creates an entire world on stage, which is designed to be a giant puppet theatre. Even the set changes are made to look like they are being changed by hidden pulleys which can be controlled by one giant puppeteer. Having read a few reviews, I was expecting the puppetry to be show-stopping, and indeed the wolf, puppeteered by two people, is truly mesmerising. However, there is not really very much puppetry beyond the Wolf, especially in the second act. The story features some interesting characters (call out to the horny Princess!- definitely not suitable for children), and is interesting, although somewhat drags in the second half. You probably won't leave singing the songs, but you definitely won't be able to forget the beautiful, creative design in a long time. Go if just to see the set!
Wow! I loved this show!

Funny, sorrowful, dark and a strange mix of period backdrop with contemporary language. I was entertained from start to finish; delightful moments of humour lightened the painful tale.

The cast were brilliant, supported by exceptional puppetry which allowed you to look past the puppeteers and see the story unfold.

My only criticism is that the play is about 20 minutes too long but fortunately the theatre is comfortable and you have a great view wherever you sit. All in all, a wonderful night out at the theatre. Highly recommend it!

I like musicals, but the ones I enjoy are the ones with a modern twist like Kinky Boots, Book of Mormons and Everybody's Talking about Jamie. Before I went, I knew The Grinning Man was a bit more traditional than I'll be usually into. From the trailers it looked twisted and unconventional and while there were a few parts that were intriguing, it wasn't as off centre as I would have liked it to be. There were parts of the musical that I really enjoyed, specially how they managed to tell a story within a story, however it just wasn't my cup of tea.


If I'm being honest, I'm not the biggest fan of musicals! Yet I took the opportunity to see this production in it's first West End run because when a show transfers to the West End that surely signals something good, right?


But I'm afraid The Grinning Man didn't have that much of an impression on me and a week later, I'm struggling to find something memorable.


What does stick with me is the visual impact it had. The set design that took centre stage, spreading out into the auditorium where the cast brought the production into the laps of the audience (quite literally).  Along with the puppeteers who bring the wolf to life, these were the highlights of the show. 


This musical would suit a certain type of audience...if you’re looking for a Tim Burton-esque dark Circus with a hint of Brothers Grimm, then give this a try. 

Not my kind of show but there were some aspects which really impressed me. The puppetry was pretty incredible and something I hadn't seen before, the set was very well done and the costumes were great. The show itself was enjoyable for the first half but did drag on a bit at the end, with some unnecessary storylines taking it a bit too far. Some of the singing was insanely impressive, particularly the princess!


Good if you like: Tim Burton movies, dark humour, puppets

Maybe not so good if you like: Comfy seats, they're pretty small and uncomfortable to sit in for 2.5 hours!


All in all I enjoyed the show but wouldn't see it again or recommend it as a must-see.

There is nothing else like this on the West End. For that reason alone, go see it.


That having been said, I couldn't decide between 3 and 4 stars. I went with four because of the uniqueness. The puppetry (especially in the first act) is awe inspiring and cleverly done. I really enjoyed the character development as the first act progressed.


The second act was a bit disjointed and felt really long. I felt like there were a lot of filler songs (none of which I can remember) and it dragged to its triumphant(ish) finale.


I loved the darkness of the comedy- especially the spike scene (and basically anything with the clown!)


I also enjoyed all of the fun LonDON references! ;)


Overall, a fun night in a fun atmosphere.



Unfortunately this really didn't do it for me. I am a theatre and musical lover but this just didn't seem to tick any of my boxes. 


I had very high hopes walking into the auditorium as the whole theatre had be designed around the show, with the main stage as a mouth to a huge clown like smile. My hopes was also of course very high due to the show being loosely based on the Victor Hugo novel The Man Who Laughs. 


I understand it wanted to be witty, touching, hilarious and bizarre all at the same time but it also didn't flow or connect well, I didn't feel like the two main characters were in love nor I didn't have a liking to any of the royal family, therefore leaving me with very little interest or compassion for the progression of the characters throughout the show. I'm not sure if the night I saw it was one of the previews or not but it very unpolished, actors tripping over costumes that were too long, sets breaking and falling down, props being dragged off stage on the sly in the background as if we wouldn't notice. 


The music score was odd and I really felt for some of the actors, very difficult songs to sing making it easy for harmony notes to slip and sound quite harsh, none of the songs very rememberable. 


One thing that did really impress me was the puppetry. A very hard craft that was done probably with more ease than the main acting itself. The puppetry linked into the set design well with slide on and off cardboard mountains, waves, doors etc. giving it that puppet show feel to it. 


In saying all of this at the end of the show many people stood up around me, which I was quite confused by. I feel nowadays a lot of people stand up very quickly and easily and that many people tend to follow, but it was clear that people around me highly enjoyed it and this is just a personal taste of mine but I wont be particularly recommending it. 

Fresh, profound, riotous, bizarre, somewhat confused, a little overlong, magical. While contradictory, all of these are true of this new show, looseły based on the Victor Hugo novel, The Man Who Laughs. Brought to the stage by Tom Morris of War Horse fame, it’s one of the most bizarre shows I’ve seen and it’s well suited to the small space of Trafalgar Studios. The set is excellent, particularly, in this theatre. Much of the acting is brilliant, I loved the clown and the mad sister. The puppetry is stunning , the wolf mostly (but were it removed from the story it wouldn’t impact it at all).


I found the first act long and disjointed. As with all fairytales, one has to suspend disbelief but this, in the end, became a little ridiculous for me. The second act I enjoyed much more. I felt it flowed better but still there were many elements that were unnecessary and improbable.
Did I enjoy the show? Yes. Some of the music was wonderful, although at times the lyrics were difficult to hear. Cutting 20 or so minutes of unnecessary and inconsequential material would help a lot. I left feeling somewhat shell shocked, I’m not sure if that’s good or bad. It’s certainly something different and quite magical. 

This is a strange show. It is a musical but not in the mode that we have come to understand. Some of the music is memorable and catchy, but most is dissonant and odd. The direction by Tom Morris (War Horse) is magnificent with moments that will remain with me for a long time. The puppetry (Gyre and Gimble), especially the animal, is marvellous. However, the show as a whole, did not leave me on a high. Glad I saw it but certainly wouldn't sit through it again.

The Grinning man! London's newest musical.... to say I was curious is a profound understatement... let me start off with the set! Wow! What effort! The whole theatre had been decorated to suit the theme and it was wonderful!!

The storyline was dark yet entertaining..full of captivating plot twists however, the execution didn't wow me.. I'll tell you why. It dragged on.

The show is 2 hours and a half long including intermission.

Many a time they could've wrapped it up nicely,yet they dragged it on with more unneccessay scenes and songs. Sadly the music didn't quite hit the mark either. Though the singers were incredibly talented,the songs themselves weren't songs at all. More so speech with music in the background.

It's a shame because had the show ended sooner this would've been a 5 star show for me! It was funny and the plot was engaging but it simply dragged on for far too long. Quality over quantity will always win in my books.


Tim Burton-ish, eerie, goth, quirky and a lot of fun. I enjoyed the show a lot. The costume and the props were amazing; Love the puppetry!

The limited space of the cosy theatre actually made it even more immersive, more interacted throughout the show.

Songs were great but some felt a little repetitive, and I wish the audio sound could be better for the cast, I felt their singing was drowned from the music during some of the songs.

The pace between the acts was very different it took me a few moment to got back to the second act.

Overall it was an enjoyable show.


Interesting entrance from the bar area of the theatre into the studio performance space, which reminded me of the entrance in a circus tent, marking the transition of the audience, from reality and into the surreal world of this play.


The set was simple but perfect for its purpose, at one point the motion of waves was portrayed by the performers effectively rolling 2 large sheets of material.  The acting was superb, the singing and movement of the highest standard and the  puppetry fantastic.  Shame then that the plot was disjointed and the songs tuneless. More than once I found my attention wandering and was brought back by an occasional piece of brilliance or amusing interactions with the audience.  At times I wasn't sure when I should be laughing and when to take the dialogue seriously, so confused was I about what was happening on stage.  Of course, being a Victor Hugo tale, there is a happy ending. I was pleased about that.

What a show from start to finish! I fell head over heels in love with the set design, from the massive mouth showcasing the stage and retro circus lights strung up I knew I was in for a good show!  I didn’t realise the cult following this musical seems to have and didn’t expect the wry humour throughout which was an added bonus…shout out to Prince David for the laughs!.  The clown was the star of the show for me whose comic timing was excellent and who did a great job of narrating the show in an old and modern way!


When it got to the interval I found myself excitedly looking forward to what was to come in the second half.  I enjoyed the quirky touches such as the audience engagement with actors mingling/ crawling over the seats and the beautiful cello playing to set the scene.  Not to mention the impressive use of puppetry as the wolf was incredible. I was thoroughly transported to a world of mystery and intrigue through the clever use of props and stage management, let alone the live band underneath the stage.  The main character ‘The Grinning Man’ was impressive in the role making you empathise with his pain and misery.  I was so impressed with his voice despite being covered in bandages most of the time.


I loved this show for its wit, style, unique script and talented actors all coming together to create a masterpiece on stage.  I urge you to go and see it, you’ll be the one grinning when you leave. 

I had an amazing evening thanks to The Grinning Man. Me and my husband saw many musical so far and we especially liked this one because it mixed up good music and a good storyline. 

It is also very intimate, you feel like the stage comes to you various time during the performance because the actors move across different areas and very close to the public. 


It is also a show inside the show that make it feel even more original and fun. The puppetry is simply amazing, probably the thing that made me go for a 5 stars review. I can't go into details to avoid spoiler but some scenes were absolutely breathtaking. 


Last but not least, the actors were all very talented and good at acting as well as singing and the choreographies were perfectly done and engaging. 


I will recommend it to all the people that want to enjoy a Burton-like evening during the Christmas season. 

Dark comedy with immersive puppetry!

Performed at the Trafalgar Studios which is a fantastic but small performance space, something I’ve not experienced a musical in before and I believe it added an extra level of intimacy and immersion. You felt as if you were in the story’s circus or fair.  

The overall performance was great but for me this is all down to the completely compelling puppetry. You become so engrossed in the puppet characters you completely forget they are not alive, which is something I’ve never experienced before.

The story is comical with a dark undertone and the standout characters were the Clown and sister, there energy lifted the whole audience.

My only negative comments regarding this performance was the staging and stage hands, it felt messy and bulky and it was clear when ‘accidents’ happened, I think this was heightened due to fact I was sat so close to the stage. I can only imagine this will get better with time and practice.

Overall a very different musical which sends you on a roller-coaster of emotions. 

Nightmare before Christmas...


I'm a big fan gothic,eerie, Edgar Allen Poe-ish, Tim Burton-ish productions and The Grinning Man is definitely one of them.


I loved the production because: 

  • the design was amazing. I was hooked by the time I entered, because the stage and the whole auditorium looked like a real freak show fair
  • the commedia dell'arte vibe was entertaining (the "story in the story" beginning, the over the top characters and the clever props and stage effects)
  • the pupperty was BREATHTAKING ( I don't want to give any spoilers, so let's just say the whole audience GASPED when the animal companion appeared on stage... I was mesmerised by the professionalism and lifelikeness...for this thing only worth to watch the show)
  • the script was hilarious at some points (some London "easter eggs" were cracked on stage)
  • the actors did great, my favourite was the clown (and of course the animal companion)



After all this I only gave four stars, because unfortunately the "musical" part wasn't my favourite. For me the songs didn't give much more to the show, I could have imagined the whole production without them. They were "time-fillers", and for this the second act felt suuuper long.


The Grinning Man - where do I start with this intensely dark yet wickedly funny performance? 


Well, I would like to start by explaining this play isn't a 3* play - it isn't, however, a 4* play either. The theatre itself (Trafalgar studios) was intimate and warmly lit ensuring the right atmosphere and a great view from every seat - I would highly recommend grabbing tickets for this venue; in terms of The Grinning Man however...


The cast members were great - the performances were earnest, passionate and believable; particularly Amanda Wilkin and Sean Kingsley who really stole the show (though it did help that his character was the most fleshed out). Likewise, the set design was extremely advanced and calculated (though structurally it was not the same standard). 


The real winning aspect of this performance was the puppetry, especially the wolf - which for me alone was enough to encourage people to grab tickets if they were thinking about doing so. Though - since we're dealing with the same director as Warhorse - we were expecting good things in this department. 


* WARNING SPOILERS *

The overriding issue that ultimately knocked this down was the plot. The first half had me, I was all invested. The second half was just a mess and turned into chaos. There was a lot within the play that was unnecessary and felt shoe-horned in; i.e. if it were removed would have no effect on the plot. The wolf, for instance, (which was the best part), if removed would make no difference. Likewise certain defining character traits (the blindness of Dea, which was again shoe-horned in as some kind of unnecessary metaphor... even though her love for Grinpayne would have meant even more with sight...). The "plot twist" of Dea being a real daughter - again - not necessary; it only cheapened the relationship. Oh, and the beauty and the beast bit, come on.



So, overall, it was a great performance and if you're looking for unusual and funny entertainment definitely give this a watch. If you're looking to be sucked into a believable and fulfilling storyline this isn't for you. 

Emotional and different!

It is based on the classic Victor Hugo’s  L’homme qui rit, where in 17th century children where intentionally mutilated to perform in circuses and entertain riches. The Grinning man, whose mouth was carved into a permanent smile as a child, spends his life as a freak in pain and in rejection of not knowing what has happened to him and by who and why he was injured like that. You do feel the sadness about psychological and physical abuse, which means they managed to show the audience real emotions. Grinpayne loves a beautiful blind girl Dea and their love is very beautifully relayed on stage.  The puppetry of the kids Dea and Grinpayne is done brilliantly. There were two/three actors operating the puppets with constant subtle movements and it is so well done so you actually don’t notice that there are humans behind the dolls. One of my favourite is the wolf-dog with the swivelling body,  which is actually created by an actress crouched down and walking like this throughout the show. Absolutely utterly amazing show!!

'The Grinning Man' is a dark musical inspired by the joys and horrors of the traditional circus. It's directed by 'War Horse' man Tom Morris and two of the show's puppeteers, Finn Caldwell and Toby Olie. 


The musical which based on a Victor Hugo novel, it's the story of a disfigured sideshow performer who longs to know about his mysterious past. He embarks on a dangerous voyage of discovery, helped by his lover the sightless girl, and a cast of sinister circus clowns.


The show is clever, immersive, witty and emotion evoking! Tom Morris has transported the magic of War Horse into this wonderful musical! 


Dark, funny and heart warming. 

I was utterly gripped from beginning to end. The set was simple yet effective, the cast were absolutely fantastic but the puppetry and puppets was the part that drew me in the most. The most outstanding puppet was a wolf with glittering eyes and a huge head which was operated by two puppeteers and to me - that was one of the highlights of the show. 

The theme was comedic yet macabre but also had a romantic side story. It had me laughing, sad, serious and clapping along. Go and see it! 

This musical looks great. A well crafted set with simple but clever design. A fabulous cast that bring together a quirky and unique show with macabre moments but also quite a few laughs.

The puppetry featured is outstanding, particularly the wolf. I’d say it’s worth heading to the show purely to see the wolf.

Although I would highly praise a lot of the elements of the show I wasn’t gripped by the songs. They were eerie which definitely worked for this show but I’ve forgotten them already and they didn’t move me during the performance as often happens in musicals.

It’s worth seeing purely Because it’s so different but I don’t think it will change your world.