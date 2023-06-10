Time Out says

The hyperprolific Jack Thorne has had a couple of shows at the National Theatre before: ‘The Solid Life of Sugar Water’ and ‘After Life’. But they were both on the smaller side, indie projects next to his blockbuster adventures in the West End (‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’) and small screen (‘His Dark Materials’). His Lyttelton debut ‘The Motive and the Cue’ looks like properly Big Theatre, though, a dramatisation of the complicated relationship between Richard Burton and John Gielgud when the Welsh star – just married to Elizabeth Taylor – took on the title role in the stage legend’s avant-garde 1964 Broadway production of ‘Hamlet’. Ultra heavyweight Sam Mendes directs a cast of Johnny Flynn as Burton, Mark Gatiss as Gielgud and Tuppence Middleton as Taylor.