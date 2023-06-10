London
The Motive and the Cue

  • Theatre, Drama
  • National Theatre, South Bank
Johnny Flynn and Mark Gatiss star in this Sam Mendes-directed new play about the relationship between Richard Burton and John Gielgud
Photo: Leo Friedman
Johnny Flynn and Mark Gatiss star in this Sam Mendes-directed new play about the relationship between Richard Burton and John Gielgud

The hyperprolific Jack Thorne has had a couple of shows at the National Theatre before: ‘The Solid Life of Sugar Water’ and ‘After Life’. But they were both on the smaller side, indie projects next to his blockbuster adventures in the West End (‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’) and small screen (‘His Dark Materials’). His Lyttelton debut ‘The Motive and the Cue’ looks like properly Big Theatre, though, a dramatisation of the complicated relationship between Richard Burton and John Gielgud when the Welsh star – just married to Elizabeth Taylor – took on the title role in the stage legend’s avant-garde 1964 Broadway production of ‘Hamlet’. Ultra heavyweight Sam Mendes directs a cast of Johnny Flynn as Burton, Mark Gatiss as Gielgud and Tuppence Middleton as Taylor. 

Details

Address:
National Theatre
South Bank
London
SE1 9PX
Contact:
www.nationaltheatre.org.uk
Transport:
Rail/Tube: Waterloo
Price:
£20-£89

