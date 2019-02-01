The Night of the Iguana

Theatre, Drama Noël Coward Theatre , Covent Garden Saturday July 6 2019 - Saturday September 28 2019
The Night of the Iguana, 2019, Clive Owen Lia Williams, Julian Glover, Anna Gunn

Clive Owen stars as a disgraced priest in Tennessee Williams’s Mexico-set drama

It’s been 19 years since Clive Owen acted on the West End stage and almost as long since London saw a major revival of Tennessee Williams’s brooding classic ‘The Night of the Iguana’. Now big Brit star Owen will take on the role of Rev T Lawrence Shannon, a disgraced priest now plying his trade as a second rate Mexican tour guide. James Macdonald’s production has an excellent further cast, headed up by Lia Williams, Anna Gunn and Julian Glover.

Tickets go on sale Feb 5.

Posted:

Venue name: Noël Coward Theatre
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue 0844-4825141
Address: 85-88
St Martin's Lane
London
WC2N 4AU
Transport: Tube: Leicester Square
Price: from £10
Static map showing venue location
