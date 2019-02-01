The Night of the Iguana
Clive Owen stars as a disgraced priest in Tennessee Williams’s Mexico-set drama
It’s been 19 years since Clive Owen acted on the West End stage and almost as long since London saw a major revival of Tennessee Williams’s brooding classic ‘The Night of the Iguana’. Now big Brit star Owen will take on the role of Rev T Lawrence Shannon, a disgraced priest now plying his trade as a second rate Mexican tour guide. James Macdonald’s production has an excellent further cast, headed up by Lia Williams, Anna Gunn and Julian Glover.
Tickets go on sale Feb 5.
|Venue name:
|Noël Coward Theatre
|Contact:
|Address:
|
85-88
St Martin's Lane
London
WC2N 4AU
|Transport:
|Tube: Leicester Square
|Price:
|from £10
