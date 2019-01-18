The Starry Messenger
Matthew Broderick and Elizabeth McGovern co-star in a bittersweet comedy from the writer of ‘Manchester-By-The-Sea’
Big league Broadway star Matthew Broderick – best known over here for his films, including the title role in the immortal ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ – makes his West End debut by reprising his performance in ‘Manchester-By-The-Sea’ scribe Kenneth Lonergan’s play ‘The Starry Messenger’. In a new production directed by Brit Sam Yates, Broderick plays Mark, a planetarium astonomer who feels more connected to the stars than his own own life, wife and family. A chance meeting with a young widow offers some hope of change – until a catastropic event leads to him re-evaluating everything. Elizabeth McGovern co-stars as his wife Anne.
|Venue name:
|Wyndham's Theatre
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Charing Cross Road
London
WC2H 0DA
|Transport:
|Tube: Leicester Square; Rail: Charing Cross
|Price:
|£12.50-£127.25
