The Starry Messenger

Theatre, Drama Wyndham's Theatre , Covent Garden Thursday May 16 2019 - Saturday August 10 2019
Buy tickets

Matthew Broderick and Elizabeth McGovern co-star in a bittersweet comedy from the writer of ‘Manchester-By-The-Sea’

Big league Broadway star Matthew Broderick – best known over here for his films, including the title role in the immortal ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ – makes his West End debut by reprising his performance in ‘Manchester-By-The-Sea’ scribe Kenneth Lonergan’s play ‘The Starry Messenger’. In a new production directed by Brit Sam Yates, Broderick plays Mark, a planetarium astonomer who feels more connected to the stars than his own own life, wife and family. A chance meeting with a young widow offers some hope of change – until a catastropic event leads to him re-evaluating everything. Elizabeth McGovern co-stars as his wife Anne. 

Posted:

Venue name: Wyndham's Theatre
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue 0844-4825120
Address: Charing Cross Road
London
WC2H 0DA
Transport: Tube: Leicester Square; Rail: Charing Cross
Price: £12.50-£127.25
Static map showing venue location
    • Wyndham's Theatre £12.50-£127.25 Book online
    • Wyndham's Theatre £12.50-£127.25 Book online
    • Wyndham's Theatre £12.50-£127.25 Book online
    • Wyndham's Theatre £12.50-£127.25 Book online
    • Wyndham's Theatre £12.50-£127.25 Book online
    • Wyndham's Theatre £12.50-£127.25 Book online
    • Wyndham's Theatre £12.50-£127.25 Book online
    • Wyndham's Theatre £12.50-£127.25 Book online
    • Wyndham's Theatre £12.50-£127.25 Book online
    • Wyndham's Theatre £12.50-£127.25 Book online
  • Show more
LiveReviews|0
1 person listening
View all reviews

Snap up exclusive discounts in London

Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...