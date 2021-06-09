Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right The Windsors: Endgame

The Windsors: Endgame

Theatre, Comedy Prince of Wales Theatre , Leicester Square Monday August 2 2021 - Saturday October 9 2021
The Windsors: Endgame, Harry Enfield
Photo by The Windsors: Endgame Harry Enfield (Prince Charles)

Harry Enfield’s Prince Charles leads a stage version of the wild Royal Family sitcom

You thought you’d had enough of the British Royal Family? Well, maybe there’s room for just a little more, as George Jeffrie and Bert Tyler-Moore’s gloriously batshit monarchical sitcom ‘The Windsors’ will make the leap to the West End stage this summer with ‘The Windsors: Endgame’, with Harry Enfield reprising his much-loved ‘interpretation’ of Prince Charles. The rest of the casting is currently TBC, but we’re promised it will largely be made up of returning cast members.

Plotwise, we’re told that Michael Fentiman’s production will revolve around Wills challenging Charles – and the monstrous Camilla – for the throne, first attempting to lure Harry and Meghan away from their Californian rescue chickens to help. Meanwhile, Beatrice and Eugenie continue in their efforts to clear their father Prince Andrew’s name.

In a minor silver lining to the whole ‘pandemic’ thing, ‘The Windsors: Endgame’ is able to run at the actual Prince of Wales Theatre – temporarily vacant until ‘The Book of Mormon’ returns in November.

Tickets go on sale at 10am June 9. 

Details
Event website: https://www.thewindsorsendgame.com
Venue name: Prince of Wales Theatre
Address: 31
Coventry Street
London
W1D 6AS
Transport: Tube: Piccadilly Circus/Leicester Square
Price: £13-£150

Dates And Times
