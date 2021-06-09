Harry Enfield’s Prince Charles leads a stage version of the wild Royal Family sitcom

You thought you’d had enough of the British Royal Family? Well, maybe there’s room for just a little more, as George Jeffrie and Bert Tyler-Moore’s gloriously batshit monarchical sitcom ‘The Windsors’ will make the leap to the West End stage this summer with ‘The Windsors: Endgame’, with Harry Enfield reprising his much-loved ‘interpretation’ of Prince Charles. The rest of the casting is currently TBC, but we’re promised it will largely be made up of returning cast members.

Plotwise, we’re told that Michael Fentiman’s production will revolve around Wills challenging Charles – and the monstrous Camilla – for the throne, first attempting to lure Harry and Meghan away from their Californian rescue chickens to help. Meanwhile, Beatrice and Eugenie continue in their efforts to clear their father Prince Andrew’s name.

In a minor silver lining to the whole ‘pandemic’ thing, ‘The Windsors: Endgame’ is able to run at the actual Prince of Wales Theatre – temporarily vacant until ‘The Book of Mormon’ returns in November.

Tickets go on sale at 10am June 9.