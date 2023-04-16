London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

‘The Winter’s Tale’ review

  • Theatre, Shakespeare
  • Shakespeare's Globe, South Bank
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
The Winter’s Tale, Shakespeare’s Globe, 2023
Photo: Tristram Kenton
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

Sean Holmes’s magical ‘Winter’s Tale’ totally pulls off its daring use of both Globe theatres

Shakespeare’s ‘The Winter’s Tale’ is a play set in two different worlds, that always calls for two contrasting stagings.

But in Sean Holmes’s new version, Sicilia and Bohemia have grown into polarised, physical mammoths. For the first time, the Globe’s indoor Sam Wanamaker Playhouse and outdoor Globe Theatre are used in conjunction to really give scope to Shakespeare’s vision. The effect is tectonic and exhilarating, breathing new life into the centuries-old text.

It is a staging that brings out the tension and tonal differences in Shakespeare’s words. But, Grace Smart is too artful a designer to focus only on the two locations’ differences; she sets each scene around long tables to softly bring out their parallels. 

In the claustrophobia of the opening Sicilia scenes, Sergo Vares’s neurotic ruler Leontes’s jealousy bubbles from nowhere until it overflows. He never leaves the Sam Wanamaker’s exquisite dining room set, upon which he loses all sense of decorum, stripping down to his underwear, lying so broken on the table that his descent into envy veers to the edge of insanity. He gobbles food until it drips, messily, down his body, while his once good friend Polixenes (played intoxicatingly by John Lightbody) dances round him trying to deconstruct his sudden resentment. Lit by candlelight, it becomes all the more sinister.

Soon though, we are off outside to carefree rural Bohemia. With raucous screams, frolics and singing, we’re introduced to the farmers who burst from the audience and onto the stage. As the Young Shepherd, Samuel Creasly brings in goofiness and fun to the previously buttoned-up action. Then, in a pink, cake-like dress, Jacoba Williams makes Leontes’s exiled daughter Perdita a vision of strength. Untamed and bewitching in her new life, she steers her people into celebration. Bohemia is now her kingdom, and she shines.

Holmes’s production has a knack of making Shakespeare’s language feel afresh. Con artist Autoclycus is played so naturally by Ed Gaughan that he could have stepped right off the London streets. There’s an effort to involve us in dance and chorus too. Holmes grasps the implausibility in the play and embraces it. Shakespeare’s most famous stage direction – ‘exit pursued by a bear’, becomes a menacing, inevitable and ever-present fear. Flashes of a bear head appear and disappear, trailing the lengthy, noisy slaughter that marks the play’s dividing line.

There’s a sense of rising magic, until we reach the point when Leontes’s wronged wife Hermione miraculously turns from stone to flesh. Many productions choose not to make her petrification literal, but Holmes’s suspends our disbelief – if only for a second, as we fall for this production’s wonder. 

Written by
Anya Ryan

Details

Address:
Shakespeare's Globe
21
New Globe Walk
Bankside
London
SE1 9DT
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Blackfriars/Mansion House/London Bridge
Price:
£5-£62. Runs 3hr 10min

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!