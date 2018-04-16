Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Theatre, Musicals Aldwych Theatre , Temple Until Saturday October 20 2018
0 Love It
Save it
(© Manuel Harlan)
1/10
© Manuel Harlan

Adrienne Warren (Tina Turner)

(© Manuel Harlan)
2/10
© Manuel Harlan

Adrienne Warren as Tina Turner

(© Manuel Harlan)
3/10
© Manuel Harlan

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Ike Turner)

(© Manuel Harlan)
4/10
© Manuel Harlan
(© Manuel Harlan)
5/10
© Manuel Harlan

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Ike Turner) and Madeline Appiah (Zelma Bullock)

(© Manuel Harlan)
6/10
© Manuel Harlan

Hannah Jay-Allan, Adrienne Warren, Perola Congo and Sia Kiwa (Tina and the Ikettes)

(© Manuel Harlan)
7/10
© Manuel Harlan

Adrienne Warren (Tina Turner) and Natey Jones (Raymond Hill)

(© Manuel Harlan)
8/10
© Manuel Harlan

Adrienne Warren (Tina Turner), Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Ike Turner)

(© Manuel Harlan)
9/10
© Manuel Harlan

Adrienne Warren (Tina Turner)

(© Manuel Harlan)
10/10
© Manuel Harlan

Adrienne Warren (Tina Turner)

Book theatre tickets

This new Tina Turner jukebox musical has a great team behind it

Tina Turner has gone from R&B singer to 'Mad Max' movie star to living legend, in an eclectic career that's spanned over half a century. Now, her life's being turned into a musical that's written by leading playwright Katori Hall ('The Mountaintop') and directed by Phyllida Lloyd, who's worked on topnotch Shakespeare adaptations as well as international mega-hit 'Mamma Mia!'.

And since Carole King musical 'Beautiful' left the West End, there's definitely room for a new female-fronted pop musical in town. 'Tina' should be a rather grittier affair, starting with Turner's beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee and following her through her abusive marriage to Ike Turner and her triumphant '80s career comeback. 

Broadway performer Adrienne Warren will play Tina, with Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Ike.

Posted:

Venue name: Aldwych Theatre
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: 49
Aldwych
London
WC2B 4DF
Transport: Tube: Covent Garden/Holborn; Rail/Tube: Charing Cross
Price: £10-£29.50
Event website: http://www.tinathemusical.com
To improve this listing email: feedback@timeout.com
    • Aldwych Theatre £10-£79.50, Premium Seats £95, Mar 21-Apr 16 previews £10-£69.50, Premium Seats previews £89.50, tickets on sale Sep 22, 10am
    • Aldwych Theatre £10-£79.50, Premium Seats £95, Mar 21-Apr 16 previews £10-£69.50, Premium Seats previews £89.50, tickets on sale Sep 22, 10am
    • Aldwych Theatre £10-£79.50, Premium Seats £95, Mar 21-Apr 16 previews £10-£69.50, Premium Seats previews £89.50, tickets on sale Sep 22, 10am
    • Aldwych Theatre £10-£79.50, Premium Seats £95, Mar 21-Apr 16 previews £10-£69.50, Premium Seats previews £89.50, tickets on sale Sep 22, 10am
    • Aldwych Theatre £10-£79.50, Premium Seats £95, Mar 21-Apr 16 previews £10-£69.50, Premium Seats previews £89.50, tickets on sale Sep 22, 10am
    • Aldwych Theatre £10-£79.50, Premium Seats £95, Mar 21-Apr 16 previews £10-£69.50, Premium Seats previews £89.50, tickets on sale Sep 22, 10am
    • Aldwych Theatre £10-£79.50, Premium Seats £95, Mar 21-Apr 16 previews £10-£69.50, Premium Seats previews £89.50, tickets on sale Sep 22, 10am
    • Aldwych Theatre £10-£79.50, Premium Seats £95, Mar 21-Apr 16 previews £10-£69.50, Premium Seats previews £89.50, tickets on sale Sep 22, 10am
    • Aldwych Theatre £10-£79.50, Premium Seats £95, Mar 21-Apr 16 previews £10-£69.50, Premium Seats previews £89.50, tickets on sale Sep 22, 10am
    • Aldwych Theatre £10-£79.50, Premium Seats £95, Mar 21-Apr 16 previews £10-£69.50, Premium Seats previews £89.50, tickets on sale Sep 22, 10am
  • Show more
LiveReviews|0
2 people listening