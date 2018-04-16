This new Tina Turner jukebox musical has a great team behind it

Tina Turner has gone from R&B singer to 'Mad Max' movie star to living legend, in an eclectic career that's spanned over half a century. Now, her life's being turned into a musical that's written by leading playwright Katori Hall ('The Mountaintop') and directed by Phyllida Lloyd, who's worked on topnotch Shakespeare adaptations as well as international mega-hit 'Mamma Mia!'.

And since Carole King musical 'Beautiful' left the West End, there's definitely room for a new female-fronted pop musical in town. 'Tina' should be a rather grittier affair, starting with Turner's beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee and following her through her abusive marriage to Ike Turner and her triumphant '80s career comeback.

Broadway performer Adrienne Warren will play Tina, with Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Ike.