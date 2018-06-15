True West

Theatre, Drama Vaudeville Theatre , Charing Cross Friday November 23 2018 - Saturday February 16 2019
True West
Buy tickets

Kit Harrington and Johnny Flynn star as warring brothers in Sam Shepard‘s surreal thriller

Last seen in a production at the Tricycle Theatre a few years back, the late Sam Shepard’s 1980 drama about a pair of feuding brothers crumbling in the California desert has never made it to the West End before. But here ‘True West’ comes, in a new production by Matthew Dunster, with a pair of heavyweight leads: ‘Game of Thrones’ heartthrob Kit Harrington, and the multi-talented actor, composer and songwriter Johnny Flynn.

Posted:

Venue name: Vaudeville Theatre
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: 404
Strand
London
WC2R 0NH
Transport: Tube: Embankment/Covent Garden
Price: £15-£85
    • Vaudeville Theatre £15-£85 Buy tickets
    • Vaudeville Theatre £15-£85 Buy tickets
    • Vaudeville Theatre £15-£85 Buy tickets
    • Vaudeville Theatre £15-£85 Buy tickets
    • Vaudeville Theatre £15-£85 Buy tickets
    • Vaudeville Theatre £15-£85 Buy tickets
    • Vaudeville Theatre £15-£85 Buy tickets
    • Vaudeville Theatre £15-£85 Buy tickets
LiveReviews|0
1 person listening