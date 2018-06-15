True West
Kit Harrington and Johnny Flynn star as warring brothers in Sam Shepard‘s surreal thriller
Last seen in a production at the Tricycle Theatre a few years back, the late Sam Shepard’s 1980 drama about a pair of feuding brothers crumbling in the California desert has never made it to the West End before. But here ‘True West’ comes, in a new production by Matthew Dunster, with a pair of heavyweight leads: ‘Game of Thrones’ heartthrob Kit Harrington, and the multi-talented actor, composer and songwriter Johnny Flynn.
|Venue name:
|Vaudeville Theatre
|Contact:
|Address:
|
404
Strand
London
WC2R 0NH
|Transport:
|Tube: Embankment/Covent Garden
|Price:
|£15-£85
-
